10:54 PM / Friday September 2, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
2 Sep 2016

The World’s First Colored Girls Museum

September 2, 2016 Category: Entertainment

New exhibit explores sleep as sacred space, revolutionary practice and an act of radical self-preservation

The World’s First Colored Girls Museum returns to The Philadelphia FringeArts Festival debuting its new interactive multidisciplinary exhibit “A Good Night’s Sleep.”

“A Good Night’s Sleep” runs Friday and Saturday September 9, 10, 16, and 17.  There are two shows each evening at 7:00 and 8:15 p.m.  Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased through the box office @Fringe Arts. http://fringearts.com/event/colored-girls-museum-presents-good-nights-sleep-6/. Some tickets will be available at the door. The Colored Girls Museum resumes museum tours on Sundays, beginning September 11 from 1 to 5 PM.  Tickets for Sunday tours are $10 and will be available thru Eventbrite purchase at www.thecoloredgirlsmuseum.com

A Good Night’s Sleep

“A Good Night’s Sleep” is a series of curated exhibits, performances, stories and artifacts which explore the issue of sleep as it impacts colored girls. “A Good Night’s Sleep” is prescriptive – it is home as a salve – a space for healing from the wounds of a protracted low-intensity conflict. It is an investigation into the consequence of sleeplessness in our community and the benefits of getting a good night sleep.

Through art and artifacts The Colored Girl offers stories and remedies which transform the museum space into an interactive chamber of healing and liberation. Audience members should anticipate a guided tour and pop-up performances in this intimate and interactive museum experience. “A Good Night’s Sleep” is a yearlong campaign focused on raising awareness about the spiritual emotional and physical consequences of “staying woke”. We are all suffering from the consequences of too little sleep, but the colored girl is plagued by other dynamics which we explore in this campaign.  Safety and justice are chief among those concerns. “A Good Night’s Sleep” sets the stage for visitors, artist and ordinaries to be witness, collaborator, and subject as they journey with the exhibit to discover an elixir for sleeplessness. Healthcare professionals, sleep specialists, theologians, social workers, artists and others will be invited to share their wisdom with our communities through talks and events (such as pop up yoga and massage clinics) throughout the year.

