The Wildwoods’ 2017 Summer Season filled with exciting events all Summer long–for June!

Wildwoods, NJ — With summer right around the corner, the Wildwoods have planned numerous, fun-filled events for the entire season. The summer is jam-packed with exciting events, concerts, contests and celebrations for all ages – including a few that are new for 2017.

June 2017

June 9-10: Mummers Brigade & String Band Show

Both the top Mummers Brigades and top Mummers String Bands from the New Year’s Day Parade in Philadelphia will entertain crowds in the pub district of North Wildwood Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. The excitement kicks off Friday, June 9 night with the Fancy Brigade Pub Crawl through local drinking establishments in the North Wildwood Entertainment District. A colorful Mummers parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 along Olde New Jersey Avenue where you can get up-close views of the beautiful costumes and intricate dance steps. The Fancy Brigades begin at 3 p.m. and the String Band Grand Finale begins at 4:30 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 11. Admission is FREE, so come join in the fun and learn the famous Mummers Strut! For more information, call 609-374-0562 or visit http://www.NorthWildwood.com.

June 10: Wildwood Beer Fest

The Wildwood Beer Fest on Saturday, June 10 is a beer-tasting event to celebrate the art of locally brewed craft beer. Located in Fox Park, on Ocean Avenue between E. Burk and E. Montgomery Avenues across from the Wildwoods Convention Center – this festival will be equally exciting for the brew aficionado and novice alike. A ticket into this event grants you access to 100+ brews, a commemorative tasting cup, live music, delicious food and craft vendors. Beer sampling is unlimited with your ticket, and food and merchandise is available for purchase. Entrance will only be permitted to ticket holders 21 years and older with a valid ID; no exceptions will be allowed. The festival will be broken up into two separate sessions. A ticket allows entrance into a specific timed session – festival goers are permitted to only attend one session. Sessions on Saturday, June 10 are noon – 4 p.m. and again from 6 – 10 p.m. All brews and vendors will be the same throughout all sessions; however, bands and special Brew and Chew exhibits will change per session. Tickets per session are $40 in advance or $45 at the gate while tickets last. Designated Driver tickets will be available for purchase at the gate for $5 with a valid ID. For more information, visit www.WildwoodBeerFest.com.

June 10-11: The ‘Race of Gentlemen’ Vintage Car & Motorcycle Beach Drag Races

Spectators and racers alike will experience a simpler time when guys were gentlemen and cars were king. Over 100 vintage pre-1934 autos and pre-1947 motorcycles – including Indian, Harley Davidson, Excelsior, Ford, Dodge Brothers and more – will compete in an exhibition-style beach race at the water’s edge between Schellenger and Spicer Avenues in the Wildwoods. Friday will feature “The Night of the Troglodytes,” a rollicking chopper party set around the area where the weekend’s race vehicles are on display for the delight of the crowd. Saturday gates open at 9 a.m. and vintage auto and motorcycle races will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. along with live rock ‘n roll all day. Beach entry is at 8:30 a.m. for spectators. A bonfire and beach party will take place on Saturday night from 7 p.m. until midnight, with live rock ‘n roll. More beach racing will take place on Sunday with gates opening at 9 a.m., races from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. followed by an award ceremony, beach party and more rock ‘n roll music. Beach entry is at 8:30 a.m. for spectators. No coolers will be permitted on the beach; beverages will be available for sale. Full weekend passes are only available for purchase online: $55 for adults, children 7-15 years of age are $15, and children under 6 years old are free. Single day tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Adult day passes are $35 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday, children 7-15 years of age are $10, and children under 6 years old are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.TheRaceOfGentlemen.com.

June 11: NEW! The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show

Check out 250 customized road legal air suspension cars from the mid-1990’s to brand new at the Wildwoods Convention Center from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Meet new people that share the same interest as you in upgrading your ride in the way that individually expresses yourself! An admission fee $20 will be charged at the door. For more information, visit www.slammedenuff.com.

June 11: Rodeo at the Beach

The rodeo is coming to the Wildwoods on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Fox Park located on Ocean Avenue across from the Wildwoods Convention Center. This family-fun rodeo includes a Professional Bull Riding Show, a Beer Garden, fun games, great food, vendors and live music! Spectator fee is $30 for adults, $15 for children with all kids under 10 admitted free of charge. For more information, call 609-287-3044.

June 16-17: Jeep Beach Invasion

Over 1,000 Jeeps of all makes and models will invade the Wildwoods Beach between Lincoln and Spencer Avenues. The event kicks off Friday night at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue across from the Wildwoods Convention Center starting at 5 p.m. with Jeeps on display, live music, a beer garden, food trucks and lots of vendors. Saturday is a “Show & Shine” on the beach at Schellenger Avenue from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., featuring the latest and greatest Jeeps, followed by obstacle course races at 1 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The obstacle course re-opens on Sunday from 9 a.m. – noon along with a jungle-themed beach parade at 10 a.m. The event is free for the public to attend. So, bring your family and friends for two fun days on the beach! For more information, visit www.WildwoodMotorEvents.com or www.NJJeep.org.

June 17-18: NEW! Morey’s Piers’ Art & Music Festival

Morey’s Piers’ Art & Music Festival takes over Adventure Pier on Father’s Day Weekend Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18. Meet local artists, listen to live bands and enjoy some delicious food, as art and music collide in an authentic space. Peruse ARTbox, an artistic village erected from 11 shipping containers, and rock out with some of the most talented kid musicians in the country. Visit www.MoreysPiers.com for more information. Dads also ride all the amusement rides free on Father’s Day.

June 17-18: Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Maritime Festival

The Maritime Festival will take place on the grounds of the historic Hereford Inlet Lighthouse and along Central Avenue fronting the lighthouse in North Wildwood. The outdoor festival is a celebration of New Jersey’s rich maritime history. Historians and authors will join dozens of artists and seashore/maritime themed vendors for a weekend long feast for the eyes and mind. The festival will also feature great food and music as well as history, music and activities for the kids, Pirates wandering the grounds. Tours of the historic 19th century lighthouse and award-winning English Gardens will be offered too. Festival admission is free with Lighthouse tours for $5 for adults and $1 for children. Hours are Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; light rain or shine. For additional information, visit www.HerefordLighthouseFestivals.org.

June 18-23: Wildwoods Restaurant Week

Wine and dine in over 25 of the Wildwoods’ finest restaurants. All participating restaurants will offer a complete four-course meal, including appetizer, salad, entree and dessert for just $30 (plus tax and gratuity.) For more information call 609-707-7295 or visit www.ChewWildwood.com for a list of participating restaurants and menus.

June 19-22: National Marbles Tournament

The Wildwoods will host its National Marbles Tournament at Ringer Stadium at Wildwood Avenue and the beach in Wildwood. This year marks the official 93rd anniversary national competition in the sport of marbles for boys and girls ages 8-14 that have qualified by winning local tournaments throughout the United States. More than 1,200 games of marbles will be played throughout the tournament! The “King” and “Queen” of marbles will be crowned on the last day. The tournament takes place 8 a.m. – noon daily Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 and is free to spectators. For more information, visit www.NationalMarblesTournament.org.

June 23-25: North Wildwood Italian-American Festival

Celebration of Italian-American heritage, food and music will be held in beautiful North Wildwood along Olde New Jersey Avenue. Authentic Italian-American foods, vendors, dancing, children’s games, meatball relay races, Little Miss Italy contest, olive tree signings, raffles and free live entertainment will take place all weekend long. The festival is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #2572, North Wildwood. Hours are Friday, June 23 from 4 – 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.NorthWildwood.com or www.kofc2572.org.

June 24-25: Cape Express Beach Blast Soccer Tournament

Over 1,000 teams will compete on the sand in the largest beach soccer tournament in the world! Saturday & Sunday’s games are played on the Wildwoods Beaches, between Spencer and Poplar Avenues. There will be an entrance fee for participants but is free to spectators. The event will take place from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.CapeExpress.com. For tournament inquiries, email beachblastsoccer@comcast.net.

June 29 | July 13 & 27 | Aug 10: Anglesea Food Truck Festivals & Night Markets

Enjoy some of the best food from the region and everything North Wildwood has to offer! The event runs from 4 – 10 p.m. The Anglesea Night Market will feature award-winning food trucks, gourmet food vendors, high-end crafters, live music, art and yoga, and all of the excitement of the North Wildwood Entertainment District! For more information, call 609-318-4504 or visit http://www.AngleseaNightMarket.com for a list of featured vendors. Additional Night Markets will take place July 13, July 27, and August 10.