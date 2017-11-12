Image

8:28 PM / Sunday November 12, 2017

PA529
12 Nov 2017

‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 12, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

📷 Imgarcade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Hillerman, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck’s freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series “Magnum, P.I.” has died, his nephew said Thursday. Hillerman was 84.

Hillerman, who had been in declining health, died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Houston, nephew Chris Tritico said.

Besides playing manager of the Hawaiian estate that Magnum used as home base, Hillerman was known for his 1970s roles as arrogant radio show detective Simon Brimmer on the “Ellery Queen” series and the difficult boss on the sitcom “One Day at a Time.”

When Hillerman decided to retire about 17 years ago, the actor born in Denison, Texas, returned to his native state and was content leaving Hollywood behind, said his nephew. He remembered his uncle, an Air Force veteran, fondly.

“He had an outstanding sense of humor and was one of the most well-read people I ever met. You couldn’t play Scrabble with him,” Tritico said.

As for that quasi-British accent that Hillerman used on “Magnum” and elsewhere, his nephew said that was honed during several decades of playing varied roles on the New York stage before he turned to TV and movies.

Hillerman used something closer to his own voice in Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles,” playing Howard Johnson, one of the comic Western’s many Johnsons. He appeared in a number of TV series, including “Valerie,” ”The Love Boat” and “The Betty White Show,” and in films including “The Last Picture Show” and “High Plains Drifter.”

His last credits included 1996’s “A Very Brady Sequel” and an early ’90s appearance on “Murder, She Wrote.”

The role of Higgins was his favorite, Tritico said.

“The reason he didn’t take another big role is he refused to take a sitcom after ‘Magnum,'” he said. “He wanted to continue doing the serious work that he felt ‘Magnum’ was.”

Hillerman’s survivors include a sister, Jo Ann Tritico, and seven nieces and nephews including Chris Tritico, a Houston attorney.

Image

At his request no services will be held, Chris Tritico said.

Related Posts

Geoffrey Holder, director and actor, dies at 84 We remember: actor Carl Gordon (‘Roc’) dies at 78 Alex Karras, former NFL lineman, actor, dies at 77
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84

November 12, 2017

📷 Imgarcade LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Hillerman, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck’s freewheeling detective...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff