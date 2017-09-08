Valray Productions presents Jazz, Blues and Theater “The Art of I Am”

ABOVE PHOTO: Nikki Powerhouse

Join Valray Productions for “The Art of I Am”, a play combining jazz, blues and theater to take you on a voyage of self-discovery at the Venice Theatre of Performing Arts in Manayunk.

Part of Valray’s “Sisters Take Stage –Connect 3” series, “The Art of I Am” begins at 7 pm on Friday, September 15 at the theater located on Lock Street, which is just off of Main Street in Manayunk.

The performance, which was written and will be performed by actress/playwright Nikki Powerhouse, is a chance of pace, Valray said. Usually, the jazz artist will produce a jazz or a blues show, but she felt her sister’s play deserved a different kind of showcase, she said

“For the first time ever, guests will experience the three entities together on one stage,” Valray said. “ “I wanted to give the audience something different to enjoy. They can get a little bit of everything and a brilliant play which is connected with the music.”

“The Art of I Am” is the story of Crystal, a woman who feels that she has never quite fit in. Though her voyage of self-discovery, she shares a story that challenges the standards of beauty, sexuality, and belonging.

After seeing and loving the play three times, Valray felt she had to produce it, she said. The show includes opening performance by Valray and special guest Ms. Sherry Butler.

Powerhouse, who has recently released a poetry book, always had a had a passion for the arts. A graduate of the High School for the Performing Arts and and Temple University , she has spent most of her life on stage producing works that speak to the human spirit.

“The name “Powerhouse” channels energy.” she said. “My aim is for my audience to have an emotional and spiritual experience. My performance of art embodies storytelling, poetry, song and movement. These mediums are a tapestry of freedom, expression, identity, heritage, and womanhood.”

In addition to the play, there will be performances from special guest singer Sherry Butler and Ms. Sultry Valray.

Tickets for “The Art of I Am” are $25 in advance and slightly more at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling Valray Productions at (267)979- 3940 or via email t valrayofsunshine@aol.com.