Image

1:56 AM / Saturday October 8, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
7 Oct 2016

Ten ways to get spooked in Philly this Halloween season

enter_10-09-16f
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 7, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cell block inside the Eastern State Penitentiary  (Photo: Elena Bouvier, 1998)

TRAVELWITHKIDS.ABOUT.COM

Image

While rumors persist year-round of real ghosts and goblins inhabiting some of Philadelphia’s most historic sites, Halloween definitely dials up the spooky factor in the City of Brotherly Love. Families with little kids can find gentle thrills at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo and Morris Arboretum’s Scarecrow Walk, while thrill-seeking teens can get their kicks at the acclaimed “Terror Behind the Walls” at Eastern State Penitentiary.

Here are 10 ways to get spooked in Philly this Halloween season: 

Take a candlelit walking tour of America’s most historic square mile with Ghost Tours of Philadelphia and discover haunted spots throughout Society Hill, Independence Mall and Washington Square. Along the way, you’ll hear chilling tales of Benedict Arnold and Founding Fathers. (5th St. & Chestnut St.; nightly at 7:30pm) Visit: ghosttours.com/philadelphia.

Inspired by paintings by a local artist, the Straw Maze: Bales of Cornwall at Woodmere Art Museum is part sculpture, part maze and part climbing apparatus for kids. On Saturdays, a visit also includes craft activities. (9201 Germantown Ave., weekends, early September end Oct). Visit: woodmereartmuseum.org.

Is your teen looking for serious thrills? Just five blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Eastern State Penitentiary once held notorious criminals like Al Capone and is now home to Terror Behind the Walls, a spooky haunted house AOL has called the “Best Haunted House in America.” (2027 Fairmount Ave.; select nights, mid-Sept. to end Oct.) Visit: easternstate.org/halloween.

Throughout October, Franklin Square hosts lots of kid-friendly special Halloween happenings. You can play a round of Spooky Mini Golf complete with fog, lights, and music; pick a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch, then decorate it to take home; kids ages 10 and under can pick up goodies along the Trick-or-Treat Trail and then take a spin on the Lightning Bolt Express. (6th St. & Race St.; select days, Oct.) Visit: historicphiladelphia.org.

At the 9th annual Scarecrow Walk at the Morris Arboretum, families can stroll along the Oak Allée to see up to 30 scarecrows dressed up as heroes and villains. At the end, you can vote for your favorite. (100 E Northwestern Ave.; early to mid-Oct.) Visit: morrisarboretum.org.

enter_10-09-16fsm01

Lunar stroll at Laurel Hill Cemetary.

The month of October is a great time to find Halloween fun in historic Laurel Hill Cemetery, from a murder mystery play to a Soul Crawl walking tour. (3822 Ridge Ave.) Visit: laurelhillcemetery.org.

Want to learn about the dancing statue of Ben Franklin at Library Hall or an elusive escaped convict from Eastern State Penitentiary? The Spirits of 76 Ghost Tour stops at more than 20 scary sites in some of Philadelphia’s most historic neighborhoods. (325 Chestnut St.; nightly at 7:30pm) Visit: spiritsof76.com.

Lions and tigers and pumpkins—oh my! Wear your costumes to the annual Boo at the Zoo, which takes place over two weekends at the Philadelphia Zoo. Kids can participate in scarecrow scavenger hunts, enjoy storytelling and musical performances, and go trick or treating while visiting their favorite animals. (3400 W. Girard Ave.; select dates in Oct.) Visit philadelphiazoo.org/Explore/Upcoming-Events/Boo-at-the-Zoo

    On the Saturday before Halloween, head to the Headhouse District for the annual Pumpkin Fall Fest. Kids of all ages can enjoy hay rides, art projects, music, circus performances and pumpkin decorating. Local restaurants and pubs serve up fall fare and spirits of the season. (2nd Street between Pine & Lombard Sts.) Visit: southstreet.com.

    Anytime of year, the Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia is a gory place, with its endless displays of skulls, skeletons and medical anomalies. (19 S. 22nd St.) Visit: muttermuseum.org.

Related Posts

food-wine_10-12-14aEight Halloween hacks for throwing ghoulishly memorable parties No tricks here: Treat guests to a hair-raising Halloween experience food-wine_11-15-15aTen ways to have a hassle-free Thanksgiving
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Group Power

oasis_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

By Stephanie Montague If you have ever moved from an apartment to house or anywhere for that...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

All inclusive Hawaii vacation packages

travel_10-09-16a

October 8, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Waves breaking on the rocks on a sunny day during a spectacular ocean view on...

Style

Many know little about African black soap’s advantages… great skin and great hair

style_10-09-16a

October 8, 2016

By Leah Fletcher If you ask most women what they know about African black soap, their responses...

Color Of Money

From homelessness to hairstylist — Early struggles spur beautician to success

money_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Evalyn ‘Evie’ Johnson By Avis Thomas-Lester Urban News Service Evalyn “Evie” Johnson has traveled the...

Entertainment

Kam’s Kapsules: Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

enter_10-09-16h

October 8, 2016

For movies opening October 14, 2016 By Kam Williams BIG BUDGET FILMS The Accountant (R for graphic...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff