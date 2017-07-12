Image

5:03 PM / Thursday July 13, 2017

PA529
12 Jul 2017

Tamron Hall returns to TV for new daytime talk show

July 12, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Tamron Hall is readying her return to daytime TV.

The former Today co-host is partnering with Weinstein Television for a new daytime talk show, it was announced Wednesday.

Currently in development, the untitled project will feature a mix of current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews. The daily series will be shot in front of a live studio audience. Hall will co-create and executive produce, with former NBC Domestic Television Distribution president Barry Wallach on board to consult. No network is yet attached.

Additionally, The Weinstein Co. and Hall will work together on developing other nonscripted programming.

“I’ve been working toward developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person,” Harvey Weinstein, TWC co-chairman, said in a statement. “She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Image

The project comes nearly six months after Hall’s departure from Today, where she had co-anchored the morning show’s 9 a.m. hour for three years, in addition to hosting her own daily MSNBC show, MSNBC Live With Tamron Hall. Hall exited the network and its cable news counterpart at the same time that talks began about just where new NBC News addition Megyn Kelly would land as part of her massive overall deal at the network. As rumored when Hall left NBC, Kelly is set to take over the 9 a.m. hour in September with a new program that comes in addition to her recently launched Sunday newsmagazine.

