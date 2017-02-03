Image

4:45 AM / Saturday February 4, 2017

PA529
3 Feb 2017

Tamron Hall exits NBC after learning she was losing ‘Today’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 3, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By David Bauder

associated press

NEW YORK — NBC said Wednesday that news anchor Tamron Hall is leaving the network, the first casualty of its decision to sign Megyn Kelly away from Fox News Channel.

Hall co-hosted the third of NBC’s four-hour “Today” show, airing at 9 a.m. ET, with Al Roker. Last week they were told that their hour was giving way to Kelly, who was promised a slot in NBC’s daytime lineup.

NBC said Hall, who also hosted an hour of news programming each morning on MSNBC, had her last day at the network on Tuesday. The network said it tried to convince Hall to stay beyond the end of her contract this month, but she declined.

Image

Hall, 46, was not immediately available for comment, a spokeswoman said. Through an NBC statement, she said: “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

She joined MSNBC in 2007 after working for a decade in local news in Chicago. She was active in efforts to fight domestic violence after telling about the murder of her older sister in Houston in 2004.

Related Posts

Tamron Hall opens up about her sister’s murder NBC cancels Al Roker and Tamron Hall-hosted ‘Today’s Take’ to take room for Fox News alum Megyn Kelly’s new show Tamron Hall joins the TODAY family!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

February is Heart Awareness Month: Heart racing? How being informed and taking action can stop a common heart condition

February 3, 2017

BPT For some, simple activities that others often take for granted – like walking around the neighborhood...

Seniors

Over 50? You’re at increased risk for shingles

February 3, 2017

BPT A few years ago, a Harris Interactive-sponsored poll* found that Americans consider 50 to be the...

Go With The-Flo

Paris Jackson lands a role on “Empire”

February 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Paris Jackson (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Paris Jackson, the daughter of...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 5

February 3, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Despite the upheaval in the world, this week has minor astrological aspects....

Color Of Money

A conversation with Rev. Jesse Jackson about his upcoming 20th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit on Feb. 15

February 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Jesse Jackson (pictured on the right) chats with Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of the...

Entertainment

‘I Am Not Your Negro’ doc tells the true story of America through the eyes of James Baldwin

February 3, 2017

By Kharisma McIlwaine On Tuesday, January 31st, in partnership with Amazon Studios and Magnolia Pictures, The African...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff