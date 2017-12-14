Image

6:26 AM / Friday December 15, 2017

PA529
14 Dec 2017

Steve Harvey sued over alleged charity fraud, levels criticisms of Oprah and Tyler Perry

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 14, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Steve Harvey  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)

A man claims that Harvey stiffed him.

By Clarissa Hamlin

newsone.com

Steve Harvey has been sued by a man claiming the comedian is guilty of charity fraud, TMZ reported.

Vincent Dimmock was allegedly hired by Harvey in April to raise $20 million for the actor and his wife’s charity, The Steve and Marjorie Foundation, as well as other ventures. But the “Family Feud” host failed to give a promised 12.5 percent cut to Dimmock, the man alleged in his lawsuit. Dimmock claimed to have obtained $1 million in financial contributions before learning that Harvey would not pay him a commission.

The man also alleged that he had professional interactions with high-level executives, A-list entertainers and political figures, including a former President, in his role soliciting donations.

Oprah Winfrey (Helga Esteb/Shutterstock.com)

The lawsuit also contained other startling allegations against the TV mogul. Dimmock said Harvey blamed Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for giving him bad financial advice as well as Barack Obama for his “disastrous meeting” with Donald Trump last January. The alleged disparaging comments were fired off by Harvey during a meeting with an investor that Dimmock set up in May, the suit said.

Harvey also made derogatory remarks about women at that meeting, the suit alleged. The Steve and Marjorie Foundation had also been drowning in financial difficulties as a result of several scandals, including Harvey’s meeting with Trump, the ex-employee also claimed. Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, issued a strong rebuke of the allegations.

Image

“It sounds fake,” Frank told TMZ. “Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

Controversy has followed the mogul, who set off a firestorm when he met with Trump early this year. His second ex-wife, Mary Harvey filed a $60 million lawsuit accusing Harvey of child endangerment, torture, kidnapping and other complaints in May. He also caught flack for jokingly telling a radio show caller in Flint, beleaguered by an ongoing water crisis, to “enjoy a brown glass of water” in June.

Related Posts

Joyner offers to broker peace talks between Mary and Steve Harvey Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation partners with Coca-Cola to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of leaders Centric to telecast Steve Harvey’s Radio Show
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Letoya Luckett married Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

December 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Letoya Luckett  (By FashionStock.com/shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to Essence.com, former Destiny’s Child member turned actress Letoya...

Seniors

SilverSneakers Fitness program improves older adult’s physical and mental health

December 14, 2017

NewsUSA Joanne C. was 74 when she had a stroke two years ago that left her paralyzed...

Entertainment

Philly PR Girl: Holiday Gift Guide

December 14, 2017

For the Moms and Ladies who ROCK Chardonnay Go –  For Wine Lovers, Mom’s and Other Shameless...

Commentary

Why I reached out to Russell Simmons

December 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Simmons  (Photo: Shutterstock)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson One week before screenwriter Jenny Lumet...

Health

New baby? New tech can make a big difference Innovative gadgets that can make parenting easier

December 14, 2017

Family Features Welcoming a new baby to the family brings with it excitement, challenges and a lot...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 17

December 14, 2017

All Signs: In addition to my weekly; I also write a daily horoscope, which has a Moon...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff