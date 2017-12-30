Solange Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

Solange made a health announcement on her Instagram Wednesday.
The 31-year-old singer took to her social media to share with her followers that she won’t be able to perform on New Year’s Eve after being diagnosed with an autonomic disorder.
“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times…Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share…However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE,” Solange began her message.
“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”
Solange ended her message by saying, “This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life…
Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”
