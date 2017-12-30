Image

10:21 PM / Saturday December 30, 2017

30 Dec 2017

Solange Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

December 30, 2017

Solange made a health announcement on her Instagram Wednesday.

The 31-year-old singer took to her social media to share with her followers that she won’t be able to perform on New Year’s Eve after being diagnosed with an autonomic disorder.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times…Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share…However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE,” Solange began her message.

She continued, “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me…Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”Solange then apologized to her fans who were hoping to see her perform, telling everyone how sorry she is to miss the show.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”

She then sent her love to the festivals where she’s recently performed, thanking them for their support.”I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows,” she wrote. “As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.”

Image

Solange ended her message by saying, “This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life…
Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”

