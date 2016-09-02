Singer Chris Brown arrested at home on assault charge

ABOVE PHOTO: Chris Brown (Jaguar PS / shutterstock)

associated press

LOS ANGELES –Los Angeles Police arrested singer Chris Brown on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police Lt. Chris Ramirez says Brown was arrested Tuesday and was being taken to downtown Los Angeles for booking.

The arrest came after a lengthy search of Brown’s home.

Brown says in video posts on Instagram that he’s innocent and rebutted reports that he had barricaded himself in his home.

Baylee Curran told the Los Angeles Times that Brown pointed a gun at her face in his home early Tuesday. She says another man at his home and Brown became angry with her when she admired the man’s diamond necklace.

Curran hasn’t responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Police said the woman who made the call for help about 3 a.m. was not inside the hilltop estate in the San Fernando Valley. Ramirez did not identify the woman or elaborate on the assistance she needed. He did not know if she was injured.

Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos arrived at the home shortly before the warrant was served.

Earlier, Brown posted several videos to social media declaring his innocence. The singer has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

“I don’t care. Y’all gonna stop playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy,” he said in one Instagram video Tuesday, waving a cigarette and looking at the camera. “When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing. You idiots.”

Calls and emails seeking comments from Geragos and other representatives were not returned Tuesday.

After several missteps, Brown completed his probation last year in the case involving Rihanna.

In 2013, Brown struck a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel and was charged with misdemeanor assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

He spent 2½ months in custody, with U.S. marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation’s capital for court hearings.

In another incident while in treatment, Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother’s car following a counseling session. It came after Brown had completed court-ordered anger management classes