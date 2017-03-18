Image

9:46 AM / Sunday March 19, 2017

PA529
18 Mar 2017

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 18, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry, the rock ‘n’ roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in “Johnny B. Goode” and other classics, has died in St. Charles County, Missouri, west of St. Louis. He was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with “Maybellene” and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Image

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Related Posts

Radio icon Jerry Blavat presents star-studded Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lineup, Jan. 28 Halle Berry reaches settlement on child support Carl Gardner, Coasters lead singer, dies at 83
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Know your numbers Men’s Health Initiative 2017 at Enon

March 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  A participant at the Men’s Health Initiative 2017 at Enon, enjoys the perks of the...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How To Stop Snoring

March 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Over the past few years my 57-year-old husband’s snoring has gotten much worse. It’s...

Go With The-Flo

Common will be a first time topline actor in “Quick Draw”

March 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Common  (Jaguar PS / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame joined...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Mar. 19

March 18, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The Sun changes signs 12 times a year, and when it does,...

Color Of Money

The home design trend you need to know about

March 10, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mix and layer materials used for surfaces at home to create dramatic, beautiful spaces –...

Entertainment

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

March 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry, the rock ‘n’ roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff