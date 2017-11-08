Report: Actor Terry Crews files sexual harassment police report against Hollywood exec

📷 Terry Crews Facebook page

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has filed a police report alleging sexual harassment – nearly a month after revealing on Twitter that a high-level Hollywood executive “came over 2 me and groped my privates” at a Hollywood function.

Because the alleged incident took place last year and within the statute of limitations in California, it’s possible that a criminal investigation could follow.

Crews came forward with the allegations amid growing accusations against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

EURWeb