Image

10:07 PM / Thursday May 18, 2017

PA529
18 May 2017

Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen’s family

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 18, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  C-Murder

associated press

GRETNA, La.  — A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as “C-Murder” who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1 million.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court found Miller liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday, he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 to account for the victim’s suffering.The parents’ attorney, Trey Mustian, says the order is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award.

Image

Miller was convicted for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.

Related Posts

Prince ordered by NYC court to pay $4 million for unsold perfume Friends, family mourn slain Delaware police officer Slain police officer Robert Wilson praised as a good officer and dedicated family man
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Ask Nadia: Is bad breath and dry mouth from my diabetes?

May 18, 2017

diabeteshealth.com Dear Nadia, Ever since I have had type 2 diabetes, I seem to have bad breath...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Can I Inherit My Parent’s Debt?

May 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What happens to a person’s debt after they die? My mother has taken on...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 21

May 18, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in Gemini —...

Color Of Money

Five tips to find the financial advisor to match your retirement goals

May 18, 2017

BPT The idea of retirement may start out as a distant dream. You have hopes and plans...

Entertainment

Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen’s family

May 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  C-Murder associated press GRETNA, La.  — A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff