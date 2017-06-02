Rapper Lil Kim facing foreclosure

From Power 99

Lil Kim is facing foreclose on her New Jersey estate according to Hip Hollywood.

A New Jersey Judge ordered her sprawling estate Alpine, NJ, home foreclosed on according to court documents. Kim had been fighting a foreclosure lawsuit since 2010 when HSBC bank sued her for failing to pay her $10,000 per month mortgage.

Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, had been trying to work out a payment plan with the bank, but the bank claims she stopped responding to them and got a judge to grant the foreclosure so they can proceed with a public auction.

Bergen Country court documents reveal that Kim owes more than $1,929,358.88 on the home.