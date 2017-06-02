Image

8:08 PM / Friday June 2, 2017

PA529
Rapper Lil Kim facing foreclosure

June 2, 2017

From Power 99

Lil Kim is facing foreclose on her New Jersey estate according to Hip Hollywood.

Image

A New Jersey Judge ordered her sprawling estate Alpine, NJ, home foreclosed on according to court documents. Kim had been fighting a foreclosure lawsuit since 2010 when HSBC bank sued her for failing to pay her $10,000 per month mortgage.

Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, had been trying to work out a payment plan with the bank, but the bank claims she stopped responding to them and got a judge to grant the foreclosure so they can proceed with a public auction.

Bergen Country court documents reveal that Kim owes more than $1,929,358.88 on the home.

