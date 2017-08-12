Rapper Ice-T featured on the season finale of TV One’s UNSUNG, Airing Sunday, August 13

ABOVE PHOTO: Ice-T

TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series “Unsung,” now in its 11th season, airs latest episode featuring Ice-T at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 13.

Known as one of the original gangster rappers, Ice-T’s hardcore lyrics about life on the streets of South Central Los Angeles set the tone for the genre and made him an icon. Ice’s music would inspire a new generation of artists like Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, The Game and more. Songs like “6 In The Mornin’” and “Colors” are classic portraits of gangs, girls and guns.

But while many of his peers songs were simply about misogyny, Ice’s music had a layered moral message: Don’t repeat this behavior or you might end up in jail or a casket. With a no-nonsense style and larger than life persona, Ice has lived nine lives: pimp, bank robber, DJ, army officer, con-man and even award-winning actor and producer. Now, one of the greatest rappers ever finally gets his props.

Insights from family and friends are provided by Ice Cube, Busy Bee, Marcus Chapman, Ife Kiara and Perry Farrell.