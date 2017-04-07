Queen Latifah’s mini-series, ‘The Best Place to Be’ premieres on the Travel Channel this month

ABOVE PHOTO: “The Best Place To Be” with Queen Latifah – The Travel Channel

shadowandact

“The Best Place To Be,” a new Travel Channel mini-series from Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere at Flavor Unit, is an invitation to discover the world through the eyes and access of Hollywood’s most adventurous.

Each of the four one-hour episodes of “The Best Place To Be” follow a noted personality as they share the best places to eat, drink, shop and sightsee at their favorite international destinations. Anthony Anderson discovers the amazing architecture and nightlife of Barcelona; Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen explore Hong Kong’s hidden hot spots; and Mary-Louise Parker goes on safari in Kenya.

“This is a fun show that gives a true glimpse into how to really escape and explore,” says Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit. “Actors and performers are fortunate enough to travel around the globe for work and fun. But there’s always places that stay with them — these are the cities they keep going back to.”

The mini-series will premiere two episodes in April and two in May as follows:

— “Rio, Fit for a Queen” – Premieres Sunday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT

Queen Latifah and her friends explore Rio de Janeiro, taking mototaxis to the favelas, trying local dishes and dancing the samba. From footvolley on the beach to hunting for waterfalls in the rainforest, they discover why Rio is the best place to be.

— “Anthony Anderson’s Barcelona” – Premieres Sunday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT

Actor Anthony Anderson and his friend Jeff Sanchez head to Barcelona, Spain, where they catch a soccer game, check out architect Antoni Gaudi’s masterpiece, join a St. Jordi’s Day celebration and try Spain’s traditional dishes.

— “Jason Biggs’ Hong Kong” – Premieres Sunday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT

Actor Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, return to Hong Kong six years after their first trip there. Along the way, they hit up an old-school dim sum restaurant, take the Peak Tram up to Victoria Peak and try their hand at street art.

— “Mary-Louise Parker’s Kenya” – Premieres Sunday, May 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT

Actress Mary-Louise Parker and her daughter bring their friend Nikki on her first visit to Kenya. They stay at Giraffe Manor, visit an elephant orphanage and encounter a dangerous rhino on safari before making it to Pride Rock.