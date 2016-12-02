Image

12:41 PM / Friday December 2, 2016

2 Dec 2016

Preview: BET is bringing the HBCU experience to TV in new scripted series starring Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

December 2, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Anika Noni Rose is Dr. Eva Fletcher in the new BET drama, ‘The Quad’.

shadowandact

BET is bringing the Black college experience to television with the January 2017 launch of a scripted dramatic series titled “The Quad.”

Based on a concept created by Rob Hardy, “The Quad” was created by Felicia D. Henderson and Charles Holland.

Image

Starring Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “The Quad” follows the travails of Dr. Eva Fletcher (Rose), an ambitious and troubled newly-elected president of the fictional Georgia A&M University. Dr. Fletcher is charged with saving the prestigious HBCU from bankruptcy as her marriage crumbles. The series promises to take viewers inside the unique, tradition-filled world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“The Quad” also stars Jasmine Guy, Peyton Alex Smith and Sean Blakemore.

The Paley Center in NYC has announced that it will premiere the pilot episode for “The Quad” on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 6:30 pm ET. After the screening, a panel, including key cast and crew from the series, will discuss the upcoming show, as well as the importance of HBCUs in American culture.

Expected to attend are: Anika Noni Rose, Peyton Alex Smith, Jasmine Guy and Rob Hardy. Additional panelists to be announced.

Tickets to the event are now on sale, and can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2gyzo9O.

“The Quad” premieres on BET in January.

