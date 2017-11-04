Image

1:20 PM / Saturday November 4, 2017

PA529
4 Nov 2017

Powerhouse 2017 shuts down South Philly

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 4, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Recording artist Cardi B performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B and Offset from Migos are officially engaged. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was onstage with Offset at a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia when Offset dropped to one knee and pulled out a diamond ring. Cardi B excitedly waved her hands and jumped around before Offset put the diamond on her hand. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

 

By Kendall Alexander

@SteezieKBreezie

The Wells Fargo Center was the place to be for folks who love today’s hip-hop scene last Friday, when chart topping artists including Migos, Cardi B, and Philly’s own Meek Mill touched down for Power 99FM’s annual Powerhouse concert.

This is the 12th year for Powerhouse, and the lineups get bigger and bigger every year as fans screamed, danced, sang along, and praised their favorite artists.

To start the evening, DJ Diamond Kuts searches for talent across the Delaware Valley that has star power and appeal to open the show as the radio station’s “Diamond in the Rough” contest winner. This year it was Delaware native Freddie Lee Gray, who goes by the stage name Pauly Dinero (@PaulyDinero). The charismatic artist pulled from his personal struggles and past pain to connect with the audience and make them enjoy his performance.

Other artists that started the show included Nizzy Straws, Reco Havoc, Playboi Carti, and YFN Lucci. The stadium really started buzzing when French Montana took the stage, and from there fans were ready to party! Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott ended the evening on a high note (no pun intended).

Image

But the big surprise came when one half of the Migos crew, Offset, proposed to Cardi B, his longtime paramour. Cameras and phones were ablaze capturing the couple’s’  happy moment, which instantly sent Black Twitter and Instagram into a frenzy  as they wait for the wedding to hit the TV screen. Cardi’s entourage was a part of the surprise as she was immediately rushed to the stage before her set started. She told fans she was having a hell of a year, then showed off the rock on her finger for all to marvel.

Powerhouse proved to be too much energy to contain in one stadium. Crowd control was a lot to handle as there were several security issues, much to the chagrin of press covering the event. The power to the DJ booth completely went out during North Philly native Meek Mill’s set.

At one point, he was seen leaving the stage and fans got upset. He then returned to perform through the technical issues until the power was back in the house.

This concert was enjoyable for all fans of this new era of hip-hop, and many are already anticipating the wave of artists that will blow through the city next year.

Related Posts

iHeartmedia’s Power 99 announces Powerhouse 2016 superstar line up Power 99 announces POWERHOUSE 2013’s superstar lineup featuring Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and more Usher headlines Superstar Philly Powerhouse 30
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Wendy Williams (Photo: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Viewers around the world witnessed ...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: When will Medicaid pay for nursing home care?

November 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the eligibility requirements to get Medicaid coverage for nursing home care? Caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya Family Features At times, spending hours in the kitchen can...

Entertainment

Broadcaster and best-selling author, Tavis Smiley, brings ‘Death of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience’ to the Kimmel Center’s Merriam Theater in February 2018

November 4, 2017

Tavis Smiley, broadcaster and best-selling author, will bring Death of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience to...

Health

A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

November 4, 2017

BPT For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one...

Oasis

It’s getting better!

November 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com A nasty flu virus has been making its rounds among my family and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff