Philadelphia School of Circus Arts soars to new heights with the Grand Opening of new 28,000 square foot school and three acre circus campus

The big top is on the move! Philadelphia School of Circus Arts announces the grand opening of a new 28,000-square-foot circus school and training studio at the former home of St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 6452 Greene Street in West Mt. Airy. Students from the tri-state region will soar to new heights in the sanctuary that boasts 40 foot tall ceilings, original brilliant stained glass windows and an observation gallery. One hundred weekly classes will be offered for adults and children, from beginner to advanced students, in aerials, juggling, unicycling, tightwire, tumbling, acrobatics and physical conditioning. The new facility will also be home to the history-making Circadium School of Contemporary Circus – the first state-licensed vocational circus school in the United States.

Grand opening festivities for both schools will take place on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2017. The weekend will include a SEPTA circus take-over, free performances, a ribbon cutting ceremony and free circus workshops. Sign-ups for the free activities, a full roster of fall classes and a list of coming events are now all posted at www.phillycircus.com.

“After 17 years of operations, and an exhaustive property search, we are finally able to say we have realized a dream,” said PSCA and Circadium Executive Director Shana Kennedy. “We have gone from one-on-one classes in my home to becoming the regional center for all things circus arts. We are proud to grow, expand and enter new territory at the same time as the region’s interest in circus arts continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Circus arts are now ingrained in the fabric of our region’s arts and culture community. We are proud to have helped make that happen and we look forward to the opportunity to help define what circus means to a whole new generation.”

Shana and Greg Kennedy purchased St. Madeleine Sophie Church and the two-acre property surrounding the church for $1.2M. Their purchase includes the sanctuary and gymnasium, school building, a non-occupied home, and a portico/gatehouse. The grounds feature expansive green space that may be used for outdoor classes, performances and a potential circus festival. Students and guests will enjoy free parking in the 55-car parking lot behind the church off of West Cliveden Street. The property also offers direct access from Center City and Chestnut Hill via the SEPTA Upsal station located just feet from the school’s main entrance.

After a multi-year search, the final sale of the property was completed on September 1, 2017. Light renovations began in August (during a special lease engagement) with the final renovations and installation of circus equipment ready for classes in early September. By grand opening weekend on September 15-17, 2017 all classes for both schools will be up and officially running. PSCA offices will also open officially by mid-September. Renovations are expected to total around $80,000 for phase one.

GRAND OPENING WEEKEND

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts invites the region to celebrate the new circus school with a weekend of free workshops, performances and tours. All activities listed below are free and open to the public. As a special bonus, look for special discounted enrollment and new student deals that will be available on location during grand opening weekend festivities!

Friday, September 15, 2017

5:00pm to 6:00pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

5:00pm to 5:45pm – Free workshop for Tots and Kinder ages 3-5 years old.

5:00pm to 5:30pm – Open house tours

6:00pm to 6:30pm – Open house tours

6:15pm to 7:15pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

6:15pm to 7:00pm – Free workshop for Tots and Kinder ages 3-5 years old.

7:15pm to 8:15pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

7:15pm – Give and Take Jugglers – Free show in the sanctuary

8:00pm to 8:30pm – Open house tours

Saturday, September 16, 2017

11:00am on the hour until 4:00pm – Open house tours

11:00am to 12:00pm – Free workshops (Intro to Partner Acrobatics and Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 up to adults.

12:00pm to 1:00pm – Free workshops (Intro to Handstands and Tumbling and Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adult.

1:00pm to 1:30pm – Tightwire Fun for Kids and Registration for Ribbon Cutting and Performance – Outside the Sanctuary (Outdoors weather pending)

1:30pm to 2:00pm – Ribbon Cutting, Performance and Dedication – Sanctuary

2:00pm to 2:30pm – Welcome Reception – Sanctuary

3:00pm to 3:15pm – Youth Troupe Performance – Sanctuary

3:00pm to 3:45pm – Free child/adult workshop for Tots and Kinder ages 3-5 years old.

3:00pm to 4:00pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

4:30pm top 5:15pm – Free for Tots and Kinder ages 3-5 years old.

4:30pm to 5:30pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

6:00pm to 7:00pm – Free circus workshops (Intro to Aerials, Intro to Partner Acrobatics, Intro to Handstands and Tumbling, Intro to Art of Balance) for ages 6 and up to adults.

Sunday, September 17, 2017

11:00am on the hour until 2:00pm – Open House Tours

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Circus Fun for Kids with Tightrope Demo, Juggling and More During Open House Tours (Lawn outside sanctuary)

FALL CLASSES AND NEW STUDENT DEALS

Philadelphia School for Circus Arts, “Best of Philly Winner” for kid’s classes, returns for back to (circus) school this fall. Fall class sessions are now open and class cards are available for the new space. If you are new to circus arts, it is suggested you purchase a card for one, six, twelve or twenty-four classes in ‘Fundamentals’ or any Level 1 Acrobatics classes. These classes are designed to be accessible to all body types and fitness levels, and so are the perfect way to get familiar with the circus arts. Classes for beginners this fall include Trapeze/Fundamentals, Art of Balance, Tumbling, Handstands, Contortion/Legs, Contortion/Back, Adult Partner Acrobatics, Circus Strong and Aerial Sling Fundamentals.

For new students looking to try adult or children’s classes, PSCA is offering the new student discount below – valid one per purchase:

$300 for a 24 class card

$200 for a 12 class card

$100 for a 6 class card

25% off any youth Fall enrollment

For the full schedule of new classes, visit: http://phillycircus.com/new-adult-calendar/

For advanced students with prior experience, the fall class schedule is found:

http://phillycircus.com/adult-class-calendar

CONNECT

Students and parents can learn more about Philadelphia School of Circus Arts by calling 215-849-1911, visiting www.phillycircus.com, by following @phillycircus on Twitter, and liking Philadelphia School of Circus Arts on Facebook.

Students and potential donors can learn more by calling 215-849-1991, visiting www.circadium.com, by following @circadiumschool on Twitter, and liking Circadium on Facebook.