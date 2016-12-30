‘‘People v. O.J.,’’ ‘‘Night Manager,’’ lead Globes TV nominations

ABOVE PHOTO: ‘The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ (21st Century Fox/FX Network)

By Frazier Moore

associated press

NEW YORK — FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” has claimed the lead in Golden Globes television nominations with five nods, followed by another miniseries, AMC’s “The Night Manager,” with four.

The Globes nominations, announced Monday, include among the year’s best comedies FX’s freshman “Atlanta” as well as the established series ABC’s “black-ish,” HBO’s “Veep” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Transparent.”

Best drama nominations include HBO juggernaut “Game of Thrones” plus a crop of new arrivals: HBO’s “Westworld,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

“This Is Us,” a gentle family drama that proved to be an instant sensation this fall, also has scored two supporting-actress Globes nominations, for Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.

With the Globes generally favoring edgier cable fare, “This Is Us” and “black-ish” are tied for most nominations among all series on traditional broadcast TV, with three apiece.

Among networks overall, HBO leads with 14 nominations, while FX is runner-up with nine. AMC, Amazon and Netflix are joined by ABC with five nominations apiece.

The big under-performer: Showtime, with just one nomination.

Best limited series or TV movie nominees include “The Night Manager,” ‘’The People v. O.J. Simpson,” HBO’s “The Night Of,” ABC’s “American Crime” and Starz’ “The Dresser.”

FX’s spy drama “The Americans,” completely overlooked by the Globes in its previous three seasons, has landed a double whammy this year: nominations for both its stars, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

Along with Russell, best drama actress nominees include Caitriona Balfe (Starz’ “Outlander”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”), and Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”).

Joining Rhys in the best dramatic actor category are Rami Malek (USA’s “Mr. Robot”), Bob Odenkirk (AMC’s “Better Call Saul”), Liev Schreiber (Showtime’s “Ray Donovan”) and Billy Bob Thornton (Amazon’s “Goliath”).

Seemingly a permanent fixture in the comedy actress category, “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus this year is joined by Sarah Jessica Parker (for her new HBO series “Divorce”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”), plus Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) — scoring the CW network’s lone pair of nominations — and Issa Rae (HBO’s new “Insecure”).

In the best comedy actors category, “Atlanta” star Donald Glover and veteran Nick Nolte (Epix’s “Graves”) represent their respective new series along with Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Gael Garcia Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”) and Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”).

Among the Globes surprises is the inclusion of Riley Keough among actresses nominated for a limited series or TV movie. She gives a solid performance as a female escort in the Starz miniseries “The Girlfriend Experience,” but as a relative unknown, she stands out in a field that otherwise includes high-profile stars Felicity Huffman (ABC’s “American Crime”), Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), Charlotte Rampling (BBC America’s “London Spy”) and Kerry Washington (HBO’s “Confirmation”).

Among the Globes’ snubs: the relative lack of love for “Game of Thrones,” which remains red-hot among viewers and critics but landed just two nominations: for best drama series and best supporting actress, Lena Headey.

Although “Westworld” wowed audiences in this, its first season, its large and splendid cast likewise got short shrift. Only Evan Rachel Wood and, for best supporting actress, Thandie Newton, were recognized.

The Globes seem over Netflix’s “House of Cards,” which snagged at least one nomination each of its first three seasons (and won twice), but is forgotten this year. Ditto for that network’s “Orange is the New Black,” which in the past has collected six nominations but this year gets the Globes’ cold shoulder.

Perhaps the most shameful omission of all: Netflix’s mind-bending anthology “Black Mirror,” which, for the Globes, reflected only blatant neglect.