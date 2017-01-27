Image

3:08 PM / Friday January 27, 2017

PA529
27 Jan 2017

PBS announces the first documentary biography of John Lewis, ‘Get in the Way,’ premiering Feb. 10

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 27, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  A scene from the PBS documentary; “John Lewis–Get in the Way”

shadowandact.com

PBS and Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today that “John Lewis – Get in the Way,” a new documentary produced and directed by Kathleen Dowdey, will premiere Friday, February 10, 2017, 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS. The first documentary biography of Lewis, whose unwavering fight for justice spans the past 50 years, is part of Black History Month programming on PBS. The son of sharecroppers, Lewis grew up in rural isolation, seemingly destined for a bleak future in the Jim Crow South. But Lewis took a different path, rising from Alabama’s Black Belt to the corridors of power on Capitol Hill, his humble origins forever linking him to those whose voices often go unheard.

“John Lewis – Get in the Way” spans more than half a century, tracing Lewis’ journey of courage, confrontation and hard-won triumphs. At the age of 15, his life changed forever when he heard Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the radio. It was 1955, during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and Lewis listened with rapt attention as the young preacher called for nonviolent resistance to the harsh injustice of segregation. Lewis embraced Dr. King’s spiritual call with a fervor that would transform the course of his life.

As a student activist in the vanguard of the civil rights movement, Lewis was arrested and jailed for the first time during the Nashville lunch counter sit-ins in 1960. During the 1961 Freedom Rides, he was repeatedly assaulted by angry mobs. He was the youngest speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington, and in March 1965, Lewis led the Bloody Sunday march in Selma, Alabama, where state troopers attacked peaceful protesters with billy clubs, bullwhips and tear gas. Their horrific actions were broadcast on news reports into living rooms across America; eight months later, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law.

Following a film festival run and featuring never-before-seen interviews shot over 20 years, “John Lewis – Get in the Way” features Lewis, a masterful storyteller, relating the gripping tale of his role in these history-making events. Other key interviewees include civil rights activists Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian, Juanita Abernathy and Bernard Lafayette, as well as Lewis’ congressional colleagues Eleanor Holmes Norton, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Emanuel Cleaver and Amory Houghton.

“Atlanta and the state of Georgia have played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement,” said Georgia Public Broadcasting President and CEO Teya Ryan. “Through the years we’ve shared the stories of many of the movement’s greatest heroes with Georgia ties, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Andrew Young. We are thrilled to bring a film that so eloquently captures the legacy of John Lewis to a national audience through PBS.”

Image

Once an activist pushing from the outside, Lewis, now 76 years old, has become a determined legislator creating change from the inside. Considered by many to be the conscience of Congress, with equal measures of modesty and forcefulness, Lewis strives to persuade D.C. powerbrokers to hear the voices of the unheard. He fights for those suffering from discrimination, poverty, poor education, police brutality, inaccessible healthcare and limitations on voting rights.

“John Lewis – Get in the Way” airs as part of a full line-up of Black History Month programming on PBS, which celebrates the diversity of America with documentaries and specials that highlight the African American experience. Visit PBS.org for the full list of programs.

Related Posts

Rep. John Lewis speaks out and criticizes Ferguson, Missouri, leaders for their actions THIRTEEN’s American Masters Series presents filmmaker/photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ new documentary, The Women’s List, premiering nationwide Sept. 25 on PBS THIRTEEN’s American Masters Series presents the first film biography of writer/activist Alice Walker in honor of her 70th Birthday and Black History Month , Feb. 7
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Bridging the Gap

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  (From l to r:) Chris Kingsberry – Groove Phi Groove, The Bonner Family of Harleysville,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Tax help for caregiver of elderly parents

January 27, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are caregiving expenses tax deductible? I provide a lot of financial support to my...

Go With The-Flo

“Moonlight” received eight Academy Awards nominations

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mahershala Ali  (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The 89th Annual Academy Awards...

Beauty

African-American men’s hair trends for 2017 range from conservative to edgy

January 27, 2017

By Leah Fletcher In 2017, hairstyles for African-American men are expected to vary from close-shaved conservative looks...

Color Of Money

Four life changes that affect your taxes and how to tackle them

January 27, 2017

BPT Life changes often mean tax changes. Whether it’s getting married, buying or selling a home, moving...

Entertainment

Given the boot: Fox News dumps conservative pundit Stacey Dash

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Stacey Dash shadowandact.com Yesterday it was very quietly announced that Fox News had decided not to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff