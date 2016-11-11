Patti LaBelle opens kitchen doors to viewers in new series, ‘Patti LaBelle’s Place,’ with special guests, Dec. 3

shadowandact.com

When legendary artist Patti LaBelle isn’t on-stage performing, she finds happiness entertaining and cooking for her friends and family. In the new six-episode series, “Patti LaBelle’s Place,” she opens the kitchen doors to viewers for an up-close and endlessly entertaining look at her cooking talents.

Packed with special guests including Estelle, Kirk Franklin, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Gayle King and Joe Zee, “Patti LaBelle’s Place” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Saturday, December 3rd at 11AM ET/8AM PT on the Cooking Channel.

“The one-of-a-kind Patti LaBelle’s talents in the kitchen are right up there with her talents on-stage,” said Didi O’Hearn, Senior Vice President Programming, Food Network & Cooking Channel. “The happiness Patti gets from sharing her favorite dishes with her guests is a joy to watch.”

“Patti LaBelle’s Place” episodes, including special guests, are:

— “50 Cent and Naturi Naughton” Premieres Saturday, December 3rd at 11AM ET/8AM PT

Patti invites Grammy-winner® Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson over for some fresh and delicious comfort food. Dancing up a storm in the kitchen, they prepare a menu of Slow-Cooked Brisket, Smashed Potatoes and Patti’s Southern-Style Fried Corn. Later, actress Naturi Naughton stops by for Patti’s famous Succulent Scallops in Garlic Butter Sauce, and Miss Patti gives Naturi a cooking lesson that is “Over the Rainbow.”

— “Estelle and Joe Zee” Premieres Saturday, December 3rd at 11:30AM ET/8:30AM PT

Patti invites her friend, fashion guru Joe Zee, over for a simple Shrimp Scampi served over Angel Hair Pasta. She tops off the meal with Apple-Peach Compote and Vanilla Ice Cream. Then, British Grammy Award-winning® singer Estelle comes by and Patti makes her feel right at home with her very own version of Fish and Chips with Tartar Sauce.

— “Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell” Premieres Saturday, December 10th at 11AM ET/8AM PT

Patti introduces long-time friend and gospel superstar Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy to her Famous Fried Chicken. Nothing says “yum” like golden-brown, delicious fried chicken served with Sautéed Potatoes and Onions, along with Garlicky Broccoli Rabe. Later, Erica Campbell from the legendary gospel duo MARY MARY stops by, and she and Patti make a simple and delicious double-layer Peach Cobbler.

— “Gayle King and Jay Manuel” Premieres Saturday, December 10th at 11:30AM ET/8:30AM PT

Patti is hanging out in THE KITCHEN with celebrity make-up artist Jay Manuel and there’s never a dull moment when these two are in the kitchen. Their meal starts with a Mixed Green Salad drizzled with Patti’s Secret Homemade Salad Dressing, and then she shows Jay how to prepare her Spicy Garlic Sautéed Chicken Breasts and Fresh Spinach. Later, Patti’s good girlfriend Gayle King drops by for a down-home meal of mouthwatering Beef Short Ribs and Miss Patti’s Mean Greens.

— “Ta’Rhonda Jones, Kaitlin Doubleday and Lance Gross” Premieres Saturday, December 17th at 11AM ET/8AM PT

Patti has star power in her kitchen today! First, Ta’Rhonda Jones drops by to learn Patti’s delicious Pork Chops with Sautéed Cabbage recipe. Then, Patti refreshes her palate with actress Kaitlin Doubleday over a vegan lunch of Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic and Butter. Finally, Patti is joined by actor Lance Gross, to help her prepare Pan-Seared Salmon served with Sautéed Green Beans a La Bella.

— “Carla Hall and J.R. Smith” Premieres Saturday, December 17th at 11:30AM ET/8:30AM PT

Its FAMILY TIME at Patti’s place, when she invites her good friend Carla Hall over for a down-home Southern lunch, inspired by her father’s Cornmeal Fried Catfish. Patti and Carla reminisce and cook up a storm, and then NBA champion J.R. Smith brings his mother, Ida, over for a very special Italian meal of Linguine with Meatballs at Miss Patti’s.

For more Patti LaBelle's Place, fans can visit CookingChannelTV.com/Patti

Patti LaBelle’s Place is produced by Powerhouse Productions.