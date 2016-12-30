Image

7:52 PM / Friday December 30, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
30 Dec 2016

Patriot, soldier, hero, brother, husband, target

enter_01-01-17i
December 30, 2016

Get to know Corey Hawkins’ Eric Carter in new ’24: Legacy’

shadowandact.com

FOX’s upcoming all-new “24: Legacy,” which stars Corey Hawkins, is set to premiere during a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/7:00-8:00 PM PT), following SUPER BOWL LI, and continuing with its time period premiere on Monday, Feb. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

“24: Legacy” is the next chapter in the groundbreaking and award-winning action series from executive producer Howard Gordon, executive producer Brian Grazer, writers and executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz, director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins, and executive producer and original series star Kiefer Sutherland.

Starring Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Anna Diop and Jimmy Smits, “24: Legacy” chronicles “an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock” to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil, unfolding in the same real-time format as the original series, with each episode representing one hour of an eventful day.

Image

Hawkins plays Eric Carter, who is described as a “strong and smart” man who “turned his life around in the Army Rangers.” When he returns to Virginia, he’s pulled back into action by the Counter Terrorist Unit in order to prevent a domestic attack.

Anna Diop is cast opposite Hawkins as his wife Nicole Carter, in what is expected to be a significant role, just as Jack Bauer’s wife was in the original series that starred Kiefer Sutherland.

“24: Legacy” is a production of 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions. Howard Gordon, Brian Grazer, Manny Coto, Evan Katz and Kiefer Sutherland are executive producers. Coto and Katz wrote the pilot script, which was directed by Stephen Hopkins, who will also serve as executive producer on the pilot and series. The original series was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran.

Autism Speaks

Oasis

Putting “happy” back into the holidays: Tips for overcoming the holiday blues

oasis_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

By Van Moody TriceEdneyWire.com The holidays are here and while many people are decking the halls and...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Getting Old Pays Off

seniors_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What types of discounts are available to baby boomers, at what age do they...

Go With The-Flo

Je’Caryvas Johnson’s newest play, “Married But Single Too” launches on Valentine’s Day, in Detroit

married-but-single-too

December 30, 2016

By Florence Anthony Tameka “Tiny” Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris,...

Style

New neutrals dominate the color trends of 2017

style_01-01-17

December 30, 2016

BPT From furniture to walls, new homes to remodels, cool grays have dominated home design palettes for...

Color Of Money

Four tax changes that could impact your 2016 return

money_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

BPT With tax filing season upon us, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on what’s changed...

Entertainment

Blacktrospective 2016: Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

enter_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Birth of a Nation By Kam Williams Best Big Budget Black Films 1. Fences...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff