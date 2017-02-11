Image

7:15 AM / Saturday February 11, 2017

PA529
11 Feb 2017

Oprah Winfrey will “bring relevant insight and perspective” to CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ as new contributor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 11, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey  (Photo| HARPO PRODUCTIONS)

shadowandact.com

Image

Oprah Winfrey is joining CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” as a special contributor, the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager recently announced.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey said that she’s been a “big admirer” of “60 Minutes” since her days as a young reporter.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey said in a press statement. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News’ legendary Sunday night broadcast this fall.

Related Posts

Oprah Winfrey to sell Harpo Studios in Chicago Star-studded Oprah Winfrey taping set in Chicago CBS announces ‘First Lady Michelle Obama says Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special,’ Dec. 19
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Three ways heart disease can sneak up on you

February 11, 2017

BPT As Americans, our health is far from perfect, but over the decades, we’ve seen great improvements...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Do you need to file a tax return in 2017?

February 11, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My...

Go With The-Flo

Terry Crews and Von Miller celebrate the release of new Old Spice lineup at Super Bowl LI

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Terry Crews (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Two legendary Old Spice...

Horoscopes

SUNscpoes for the week of Feb. 12

February 11, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Here’s the down low. This week the Sun moves into Pisces, for...

Color Of Money

Black History Month: 12 facts about Jerry Lawson, creator of the video game cartridge

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Thank Gerald “Jerry” Anderson Lawson for inventing the first home game console that took interchangeable...

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey will “bring relevant insight and perspective” to CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ as new contributor

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey  (Photo| HARPO PRODUCTIONS) shadowandact.com Oprah Winfrey is joining CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” as...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff