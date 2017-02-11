Oprah Winfrey will “bring relevant insight and perspective” to CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ as new contributor

ABOVE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey (Photo| HARPO PRODUCTIONS)

Oprah Winfrey is joining CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” as a special contributor, the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager recently announced.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey said that she’s been a “big admirer” of “60 Minutes” since her days as a young reporter.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey said in a press statement. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News’ legendary Sunday night broadcast this fall.