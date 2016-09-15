Nate Parker, Maxwell and Mothers of the Movement featured in two promos for ‘Ed Gordon’ series premiere

ABOVE PHOTO: Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon returned to primetime television on Tues. Sept. 13 when Bounce TV world premiered its first-ever news magazine show, “Ed Gordon.” (PRNewsFoto/Bounce TV)

Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon returned to primetime television Tuesday Bounce TV premiereed its first-ever news magazine show “Ed Gordon” at 10 PM ET. Nate Parker, Maxwell and the “Mothers of The Movement” was featured on the series premiere.

Gordon serves as executive producer and host of the new original series, sitting down for revealing interviews with top headline makers, entertainers and pop cultural figures. “Ed Gordon” will also include investigative pieces, celebrity profiles, current event segments and human-interest feature stories.

The series premiere features Gordon’s exclusive and emotional interview from Ferguson, Missouri with five Mothers of The Movement members, African American women whose children have been shot, with four killed, in acts of violence: Sybrina Fulton (Trayvon Martin), Lucia McBath (Jordan Davis), Lezley McSpadden (Michael Brown), Wanda Johnson (Oscar Grant) and Marian Tolan (Robbie Tolan).

Gordon also visits with Nate Parker and the cast of The Birth of a Nation, the much-anticipated motion picture dramatizing the life of Nat Turner, the slave who lead a rebellion in Virginia in 1831. Parker, the director and star of the film, discusses his passion to produce the project and how many are seeing the film as “an agent of change,” especially during a critical time in our society. The segment also explores the controversy surrounding Parker’s past.

In addition, Gordon sits down with popular singer-songwriter, record producer and actor Maxwell. The multiple Grammy-winner opens up about his life, his music and his activism in a rare one-on-one interview.