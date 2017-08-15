Image

11:04 AM / Thursday August 17, 2017

PA529
15 Aug 2017

Natalie Cole’s son dead at 39

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 15, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

From People.com

Robert Yancy – the only son of iconic singer Natalie Cole, and grandson of performer Nat King Cole – has died, his family confirms to PEOPLE. He was 39.

TMZ reports Yancy was found by a friend in his San Fernando Valley, California, apartment. According to the outlet, Yancy died of natural causes, pending the completion of an autopsy and toxicology tests.

TMZ reported, however, that family members were told by authorities that Yancy appeared to have suffered a heart attack, and that drugs were not involved. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image

Cole died of congestive heart failure on New Year’s Eve 2015 at 65. Yancy – whose father was Cole’s ex Marvin Yancy – slammed the Grammys after his mother’s death for a tribute he dubbed “disrespectful.”

“Here is a woman who has been in the business for four decades, had 21 Grammy nominations and won nine Grammys. She deserves more than [to be a part of] a minute-and-a-half tribute,” Yancy told Entertainment Tonight in early 2016 of Cole’s short feature in the in memoriam segment. “It was shameless the way they minimized her legacy. We will find solace in her legacy as well as her endless fans around the world.”

Related Posts

Natalie Cole, Grammy Winning Singer, Has Died Son of Philadelphia: ‘Me and Mrs. Jones’ singer Billy Paul dead at 81 ‘True Blood’ actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

“Harlem Week” in the Big Apple will roll out the red-carpet tribute to legendary Dionne Warwick

August 12, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Dionne Warwic  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony “Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D,” long...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Low-cost wireless plans for seniors who use smartphones

August 11, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’m interested in downsizing my smartphone wireless plan, and am looking for the best...

Commentary

Here’s the real reason Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL

August 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Colin Kaepernick  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)   The NFL has the power to enforce their...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 13

August 11, 2017

All Signs: Shakespeare described eclipses as times of treason, mutiny and brothers divided. No wonder everyone is...

Health

Why everyone should plan for long-term care

August 11, 2017

Family Features Research suggests that most Americans turning age 65 will need some form of assistance with...

Oasis

Stay connected through the trial

August 11, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Every time I’ve been in the hospital, my body wracked with pain, doctors...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff