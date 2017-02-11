Image

7:15 AM / Saturday February 11, 2017

PA529
11 Feb 2017

Missy Elliott’s autobiographical documentary released preview

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 11, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Missy Elliott (Paul Smith / Featureflash/Shutterstock)

shadowandact.com

Missy Elliott has been working on a documentary which, according to the preview below she shared on social media, will be released this year – although no exact date given.

She doesn’t say what exactly the documentary is about, although, from the preview, we can expect a behind-the-scenes look at her process as an artist, with numerous music industry and fellow artist talking heads sharing their appreciation of Elliott and her work, providing context for her rise and accomplishments.

“It’s never just a record for me,” Elliott says in the 90-second clip. “It’s never just making a hot record. I can do that in my sleep. But visually I have to see what I’m going to do with that record when I perform it.”

Image

At the end of the preview is an announcement for a new Missy Elliott track and accompanying music video, titled “I’m Better” ft. Lamb. The video is now online.

Related Posts

Prince documentary biopic titled ‘Prince: R U Listening?’ in production, coming in 2017 Missy Elliott sues Lamborghini dealership Hold up! Missy Elliott is coming back?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Three ways heart disease can sneak up on you

February 11, 2017

BPT As Americans, our health is far from perfect, but over the decades, we’ve seen great improvements...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Do you need to file a tax return in 2017?

February 11, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My...

Go With The-Flo

Terry Crews and Von Miller celebrate the release of new Old Spice lineup at Super Bowl LI

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Terry Crews (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Two legendary Old Spice...

Horoscopes

SUNscpoes for the week of Feb. 12

February 11, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Here’s the down low. This week the Sun moves into Pisces, for...

Color Of Money

Black History Month: 12 facts about Jerry Lawson, creator of the video game cartridge

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Thank Gerald “Jerry” Anderson Lawson for inventing the first home game console that took interchangeable...

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey will “bring relevant insight and perspective” to CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ as new contributor

February 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey  (Photo| HARPO PRODUCTIONS) shadowandact.com Oprah Winfrey is joining CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” as...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff