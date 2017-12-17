Message from Lady B after being fired from Old School 100.3FM

Message from Lady B to her fans after being let go from Old School 100.3FM:

“I am truly over whelmed by the outpouring of love and support from all of you, it is truly pulling at my heartstrings. I am blessed to have such a loyal radio family and it just goes to show, if you work for your community, your community will work for you. It’s good to know that my 36 years haven’t fallen on deaf ears. I want to thank you all. You have assured me that you feel the same way about me as I feel about you.

I want you all to know that I am still here for you. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be in the community, still helping our seniors, still celebrating our children and still partying with you. I’ll still see you onstage at the Dell at yes my annual Basement Party concert will still go on. With that said, looking to seeing you in AC for the Legends of Hip-Hop show and after party on Jan 14th. I love you all, and I wish I could hug each and every one of you!

People keep asking what they can do for me. One of the things you can do is continue to donate to the GoFundMe page for Mr. Joe

https://www.gofundme.com/helpingahero-mrjoe

God bless you all. Have a Happy holiday and keep reppin the B nation!”