Image

11:29 AM / Tuesday December 19, 2017

PA529
17 Dec 2017

Message from Lady B after being fired from Old School 100.3FM

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 17, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Message from Lady B to her fans after being let go from Old School 100.3FM:

“I am truly over whelmed by the outpouring of love and support from all of you, it is truly pulling at my heartstrings. I am blessed to have such a loyal radio family and it just goes to show, if you work for your community, your community will work for you. It’s good to know that my 36 years haven’t fallen on deaf ears. I want to thank you all. You have assured me that you feel the same way about me as I feel about you.
I want you all to know that I am still here for you. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be in the community, still helping our seniors, still celebrating our children and still partying with you. I’ll still see you onstage at the Dell at yes my annual Basement Party concert will still go on. With that said, looking to seeing you in AC for the Legends of Hip-Hop show and after party on Jan 14th. I love you all, and I wish I could hug each and every one of you!

Image

People keep asking what they can do for me. One of the things you can do is continue to donate to the GoFundMe page for Mr. Joe

https://www.gofundme.com/helpingahero-mrjoe

God bless you all. Have a Happy holiday and keep reppin the B nation!”

Related Posts

Parents: Howard Middle School teachers fired for teaching Black History Officials: Ga. school suspect fired assault rifle High school junior sends a message: We need our fathers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Letoya Luckett married Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

December 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Letoya Luckett  (By FashionStock.com/shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to Essence.com, former Destiny’s Child member turned actress Letoya...

Oasis

Thank God in advance for your turnaround

December 15, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I was trying to type on a broken computer. I had to rig the...

Food And Beverage

Perfect Wine Pairings for Holiday Parties

December 15, 2017

Photo courtesy of Getty Images Family Features With the holidays quickly approaching, it is time to begin...

Commentary

The American plutocracy gets its immoral tax bill

December 15, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Milt Priggee, www.miltpriggee.com)   By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com “I tremble for my country when I...

Health

New baby? New tech can make a big difference Innovative gadgets that can make parenting easier

December 14, 2017

Family Features Welcoming a new baby to the family brings with it excitement, challenges and a lot...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 17

December 14, 2017

All Signs: In addition to my weekly; I also write a daily horoscope, which has a Moon...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff