Meghan Markle deletes her Instagram and Twitter accounts ahead of royal wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is saying goodbye to social media.

The royal-to-be has officially deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts, ahead of her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

After her royal engagement, Anglophiles poured over the Suits star’s social media to get clues into who had won the redheaded royal’s heart, though it seems now we will have to settle for her and Harry’s public appearances, and posts from Kensington Palace’s Instagram account to get our fix!

This is not the first step in Markle’s internexit, either. Last April, the 36-year-old actress announced the end of her lifestyle blog, The Tig, following reports that she and Harry had become involved.