A look at Philly Fashion Week for Fall 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Hosting the Macy’s Runway Show was Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author, and fashion designer Carson Kressley

By Kharisma McIlwaine

The organizers of Philly Fashion Week (PFW) brought this year’s show back to where it all began: City Hall.

FBH-The Agency co-creators Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott transformed Dilworth Park into a scene reminiscent of New York Fashion Week complete with tents and a runway designed to showcase the city’s most fashionable.

This fall’s fashion week began with The Style Gala on Monday, September 18th and ended with the Runway II show on Saturday, September 23rd.

The best of fall’s trends were on display during last Thursday’s show at Macy’s in Center City. TV personality and fashion icon Carson Kressley was the host of the show at Macy’s — which was one of PFW’s sponsors this year — and he highlighted what fashion lovers should be sporting this fall. On the forefront of this season’s trends is the mixing and matching of patterns, florals and stripes, burgundies and reds, and how to accessorize with an array of embellished details.

The old is becoming new again with the return of ankle socks, oversized silhouettes, and laser-cut jackets. Bold patterns and accessories also fall in line with this year’s “More is More” trend. The show also highlighted work from The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, which showcases the work of emerging local designers. The evening commenced with a performance by Atlantic Records recording artist and songwriter Sevyn Streeter.

The runway shows of PFW were the culmination of the week dedicated to fashion. The designers that showcased their work during the Runway I show were; Ke’ Collection, Mariah Lynn Designs, Shahedah Textiles, Tertu Designs, J. Pratt, Love Cili, Shrutis Designs, Burning Guitars, Steel Pony, Victoria Wright Designs, a trio of students from Moore College of Art (Laura Gomez, Dominique Albertini and Amira Myers), and Clarence Clottey London.

The show came with all the fixings: extreme hats, swimwear, lace, suede, intricate patterns, pleats, ruffles, paisley, leatherwork and more. Some of the standout pieces came from Clarence Clottey London, who managed to make army fatigue chic in the form of a tailored suit, J. Pratt with sleeve details to die for, and the handcrafted floral details of Mariah Lynn Designs.

Philly Fashion Week has become a staple in the national and international fashion world and will be back in the Spring with another lineup of incredible designers. In the meantime, visit http://phillyfashionweek.org/, and follow @phillyfashionweek on social media to stay up to date with all things Philly fashionable.