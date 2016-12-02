Lifetime’s ‘Beaches’ remake starring Nia Long and Idina Menzel

ABOVE PHOTO: Nia Long and Idina Menzel in ‘Beaches.’

shadowandact

Lifetime’s has set a Saturday, January 21 at 8/7c premiere date for its upcoming television adaptation of the 1988 film “Beaches.”

Starring Nia Long (in the role of Hillary) and Idina Menzel (who plays CC), the telepic remake will follow Hillary and CC who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on an unexpected and lifelong friendship. Menzel’s CC is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles; and Long’s Hillary is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship – even with its ups and downs – sustains them for decades.

Long and Menzel are joined by theater actress Grace Capeless, who plays the younger Hillary (Nia Long) and “Black-Ish” star Sanai Victoria as the older Hillary’s daughter, Tori.

Also Gabriella Pizzolo plays the younger CC (Menzel).

Directed by Allison Anders from a script by Bart Barker and Nikole Beckwith, in the film, Menzel will perform the iconic songs “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “The Glory of Love.” In addition, she will record several other songs specifically for the project.

The original film earned just over $57 million in domestic box office, on a $20 million budget.

Its theme song, “Wind Beneath My Wings” (as sung by Midler), hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 1990.