Image

4:42 AM / Monday May 13, 2019

Visit Dorchester
8 Feb 2019

Legendary radio host Lady B announces her new Philadelphia radio home

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 8, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Lady B takes a photo with State Sen. Anthony H. Williams at the City Hall press conference this week. She returns on the airwaves to her new radio home Feb. 11 on Classix 107.9-FM. (Photo: Bill Z. Foster)

City officials join Lady B at City Hall for her announcement

Legendary talk show host and hip hop icon Wendy Clark, better known by her on-air name Lady B, will be returning to radio.

The Philadelphia native announced her new radio home on Classix 107.9-FM in the Mayor’s Reception Room at City Hall recently. Classix 107.9-FM plays R&B from the 70’s & 80’s – the perfect mix of music for both Lady B and Philly. 

 “Philly is known for cheesesteaks, pretzels, the Eagles and Lady B,” said Colby Tyner, vice president of programming for Radio One. “She is one of the most dynamic voices the city has ever had. She is beloved and the city we are excited to have her back in the Radio One family.”

“I’m so blessed, excited, and appreciative that OUR voice is coming BACK to the airwaves,” Clark said. 

Lady B will make her on air debut on Classix 107.9 on Monday, and will be on-air each Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, she will host her popular Basement Party mix with DJ Touchtone from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Clark is one of several groundbreaking female rappers in hip hop and was one of the first to record a single “To the Beat Y’all”, the title of which became a stock rap phrase. “To the Beat Y’all” was first released by TEC, a local Philadelphia-based record label, and released again in 1980 by Sugar Hill Records.

As one of the first DJs to play rap records on the radio outside New York, Lady B played artists such as Will Smith and Soulsonic Force at the start of their careers. In 1984, Lady B moved to Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM and started the program The Street Beat, which ran until 1989. In 2002, she received the “Philly Urban Legend Award”.

Image

She later broadcast for Sirius Satellite Radio in New York City. She also worked for WRNB 100.3 in Philadelphia until December 2017.

Related Posts

iHeartMedia Philadelphia announces Rachel Viggiano as new midday host for Q102 Philly Treat Lady B like the Philly radio icon she is CBS RADIO Philadelphia announces partnership with the City of Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation Blue Cross Broad Street Run May 2-4
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Celebs who paid their respects at private funeral for the director in South Central Los Angeles

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nia Long, a cast member in director John Singleton’s 1991 debut...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: 2020 Census offers temporary jobs ideally suited for retirees

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, The U.S. Census Bureau is in the process of recruiting...

Color Of Money

Home Decor 101: Decorating with bold colors

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES From dark and moody to vibrant and bold, colorful design is...

Stateside

Stepdad who reported 4-year-old girl missing arrested in her disappearance

May 12, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email HOUSTON (AP) — The man who reported last weekend that 4-year-old Maleah Davis...

Oasis

Rev. Dr. Herbert Lusk, Sr., the NFL’s praying running back, to speak at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 12th Pastoral Anniversary

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Willie E. and Michelle Robinson Former Philadelphia Eagles running...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 12

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week three planetary events occur: Fair Venus moves into Taurus...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff