Kam’s Kapsules: Weekly Previews for movies opening October 21, 2016

By Kam Williams

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Boo! A Madea Halloween (PG-13 for drug use, suggestive content, profanity, scary images and mature themes) Tyler Perry is back in drag for a madcap adventure which finds the sassy, pistol-packing granny protecting her great-niece (Diamond White) and friends from a combination of paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and killer zombies. Ensemble includes Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Arakat and Andre Hall.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG-13 for violence, bloody images, profanity and mature themes) Tom Cruise reprises the title role in this action-oriented sequel which finds the peripatetic soldier of fortune on the run while trying to clear his name of murder. With Cobie Smulders,Robert Knepper, Danika Yarosh and Aldis Hodge. .

Keeping Up with the Joneses (PG-13 for sexuality, violence and brief profanity) Action comedy revolving around a suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher) which becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot after unwittingly befriending their seemingly-innocuous, new neighbors (Gal Gadot and Jon Hamm) who happen to be government spies. Featuring Maribeth Monroe, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Michael Liu.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13 for terror, mature themes and disturbing images) Spooky prequel, set in L.A. in 1967, in which a family which comes to regret staging a seance to contact its dearly-departed patriarch when one of his daughter’s (Lulu Wilson) becomes possessed by a demonic spirit. Cast includes Lin Shaye, Elizabeth Reaser and Annalise Basso.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

American Pastoral (R for profanity, graphic sexuality and brief violent images) Crime drama, set in 1968, about a successful, suburban couple (Jennifer Connelly and Ewan McGregor) whose idyllic life comes apart at the seams when their radicalized daughter (Dakota Fanning) commits a deadly act of terrorism in protest of the Vietnam War. With David Strathairn, Uzo Aduba, Molly Parker and Valorie Curry.

Before the Flood (Unrated) Eco-documentary examining how climate change is affecting the environment and at what can be done to reverse atmospheric warming trends. Featuring commentary by Elon Musk, Pope Francis, Leonardo DiCaprio.

It Had to Be You (R for profanity and sexuality) Romantic comedy revolving around a neurotic jingle writer (Cristin Miloti) torn between accepting her boyfriend’s (Dan Soder) surprise marriage proposal and pursuing her fantasies. With Halley Feiffer, Kate Simses and Erica Sweany.

Moonlight (R for sexuality, drug use, pervasive profanity and brief violence) Coming-of-age tale, set in Miami, chronicling a young, gay black man’s (Ashton Sanders) struggle with his sexuality while growing up in a tough, inner-city ‘hood. With Mahershala Ali, Andre Holland, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, Shariff Earp and Duan Sanderson.

A Stray (Unrated) American Dream saga, set in Minneapolis, about a struggling Somali refugee (Barkhad Now!” Abdirahman) whose life takes a turn for the worse when he befriends a dog he almost runs over on the street. Supporting cast includes Fathia Absle, Christina Baldwin and Faysal Ahmed.

We Are X (R for profanity) Rock & Roll retrospective revisiting the rise and tragic fall of the melodic, Japanese, heavy metal band X. (In English and Japanese with subtitles)

The Whole Truth (R for profanity, rape and violence) Courtroom drama starring Keanu Reeves as a defense attorney hired by a widowed friend (Renee Zellweger) to represent her son (Gabriel Basso) who has already confessed to patricide. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jim Belushi and Lucky Johnson.

Zombies (Unrated) Post-apocalyptic horror flick about a rag-tag band of survivors’ attempt to save the panet in the wake of a zombie outbreak. Co-starring Steven Luke, Tony Todd and Raina Hein.