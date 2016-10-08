Image

1:56 AM / Saturday October 8, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
8 Oct 2016

Kam’s Kapsules: Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

enter_10-09-16h
October 8, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

For movies opening October 14, 2016

By Kam Williams

BIG BUDGET FILMS

The Accountant (R for graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Ben Affleck plays the title character in this complicated crime caper about a CPA with Aspberger’s Syndrome who morphs into a bloodthirsty assassin after being double-crossed by mobster clients. Ensemble cast includes Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor.

Kevin Hart: What Now? (R for pervasive profanity and some sexual references) Stand-up concert flick in which the incomparable stand-up comic brings his irreverent brand of humor to Philly where he performs at Lincoln Financial Field in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,000.

Max Steel (PG-13 for action and violence) Sci-fi adventure about a teenager (Ben Winchell) and an alien (Josh Brener) who join forces en route to becoming a turbo-charged superhero. With Maria Bello, Andy Garcia and Ana Villafane.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

The Bad Kids (Unrated) Education documentary chronicling a group of Mojave Desert teachers’ unorthodox approach to helping at-risk high school’s students.

Christine (R for profanity, sexuality and a scene of disturbing violence) Rebecca Hall portrays the title character in this biopic about Christine Lubbock (1944-1974), the ABC-TV news reporter who committed suicide on the air in Sarasota, Florida by shooting herself in the head while sitting at the anchor’s desk. With Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts and Timothy Simons.

Desierto (R for profanity and graphic violence) Suspense thriller set along the Rio Grande and revolving around a rifle-toting vigilante’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hunt for undocumented aliens attempting to enter the U.S. illegally. With Gael Garcia Bernal, Marco Perez and Diego Catano. (In English and Spanish with subtitles)

Is That You? (Unrated) Romance drama revolving an unemployed, 60 year-old, film projectionist (Alon Aboutboul) who moves from Israel to America to search for his long-lost childhood sweetheart. featuring Rani Blair, Patrick Michael Kelly and Naruna Kaplan de Macedo.

enter_10-09-16hsm01

Image

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (Unrated) Poignant biopic offering an intimate look at the remarkable life of the late author/actress/civil right activist.

Priceless (PG-13 for violence and mature themes) Fact-based drama about a widowed truck driver (Joel Smallbone) who turns vigilante after discovering that a sex trafficking ring has hidden a couple of young women (Bianca Santos and Amber Midthunder) in the back of his rig. With David Koechner, Kristen Rakes and Jim Parrack.

Search Engines (Unrated) Holiday dramedy about a family forced to spend Thanksgiving actually talking to each other after they all mysteriously lose cell phone service. Cast includes Joely Fisher, Grace Folsom and Nicole Cummins.

