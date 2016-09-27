Kam’s Kapsules: Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

By Kam Williams

For movies opening September 30, 2016

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Deepwater Horizon (PG-13 for intense action sequences, disturbing images and brief profanity) Disaster flick recreating the real-life events surrounding the 2010 explosion of the offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico which claimed the lives of 11 crewmen and led to the worst crude oil spill in U.S. history. Co-starring Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell and John Malkovich.

Masterminds (PG-13 for sexuality, profanity, violence and crude humor) Crime caper, inspired by actual events, revolving around an armored car driver (Zach Galifianakis) duped by a flirtatious co-worker (Kristen Wiig) into participating in one of the biggest bank heists in American history. With Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Owen Wilson.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13 for instense violence, peril and action sequences) Tim Burton directed this adapatation of Ransom Riggs’ best-selling children’s novel about a 16 year-old orphan (Asa Butterfield) who uncovers a terrifying reality when he travels to a Welsh orphanage located on a mysterious island. Cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Green, Chris O’Dowd, Dame Judi Dench, Allison Janney and Terence Stamp.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

American Honey (R for graphic sexuality, frontal nudity, pervasive profanity and teen drug and alcohol abuse) Raunchy road saga revolving around a troubled runaway (Sasha Lane) who joins a team of door-to-door salesmen who party when not hawking magazine subscriptions while driving across the American Midwest. With Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough and Arielle Holmes.

Among the Believers (Unrated) War on Terror expose’ chronicling the efforts of Pakistan’s infamous Red Mosque schools to raise a generation of Western-hating radical jihadists. (In English and Urdu with subtitles)

Clinton, Inc. (PG-13 for sexuality and mature themes) Adaptation of Daniel Halper’s best seller of the same name offering a behind-the-scenes account of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s maneuverings returning them to prominence after leaving the White House. Featuring commentary by Dick Morris, Rich Lowry and Ron Kessler.

Denial (PG-13 for mature themes and brief profanity) Courtroom drama recounting Deborah Lipstadt’s (Rachel Weisz) epic legal battle with notorious Holocaust denier David Irving (Timothy Spall) over whether or not Hitler and his minions really murdered millions in the gas chambers during World War II. With Tom Wilkinson, Andrew Scott and Jack Lowden.

Do Not Resist (Unrated) Domestic tranquility documentary examining the prolifieration of militarized of policing across the United States.

Girl Asleep (Unrated) Coming-of-age dramedy about an ostracized social zero (Bethany Whitmore) whose fortunes change dramatically after being thrown a 15th birthday party by her concerned parents (Amber McMahon and Matthew Whittet). With Harrison Feldman, Imogen Archer and Eamon Farren.

Milton’s Secret (PG for mature themes, adolescent issues and brief epithets) Family drama revolving around an 11 year-old (William Ainscough) who becomes the victim of a neighborhood bully (Percy Hynes White). Cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Donald Sutherland, David Sutcliffe and Mia Kirshner.

Passage to Mars (Unrated) True tale reenacting the real-life, 2,000-mile trek undertaken across the Arctic’s frozen tundra by a half-dozen wannabe astronauts in anticipation of NASA’s first manned flight to Mars. Co-starring Zachary Quinto, Charlotte Rampling and Buzz Aldrin.