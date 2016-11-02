Kam’s Kapsules: For movies opening November 4, 2016

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Doctor Strange (PG-13 for action, crashes and pervasive violence) Benedict Cumberbatch plays the Marvel Comics character in this origins tale revolving around a neurosurgeon who morphs into a superhero in the wake of a tragic car accident. Ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams and Benjamin Bratt.

Loving (PG-13 for mature themes) Reverential biopic recounting the legal and real-life struggles of the Virginia couple (Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton) who mounted the historic court battle leading to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on interracial marriage. With Will Dalton, Dean Mumford and Terri Abney.

Hacksaw Ridge (R for graphic violence, gruesome images and ethnic slurs) World War II docudrama recounting the battlefield heroics of Army Medic Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 fellow G.I.’s lives during the fight for Okinawa. With Vince Vaughn, Hugo Weaving, Teresa Palmer, Sam Worthington and Rachel Griffiths.

Trolls (PG for mild rude humor) Animated musical adventure about the alliance reluctantly forged by an optimist (Anna Kendrick) and a pessimist (Justin Timberlake) to defend their village from a race of ravenous creatures who like to feast on tiny trolls. Voice cast includes Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey Tambor, Russell Brand and Gwen Stefani.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

All Governments Lie (Unrated) Prestige biopic recounting intrepid investigative journalist I.F. Stone’s (1907-1989) career dedicated to uncovering political corruption and coverups.

Dog Eat Dog (Unrated) Adaptation of the Edward Bunker best seller of the same name about a trio of ex-cons (Willem Dafoe, Nicolas Cage and Christopher Matthew Cook) hired by a mob boss (Paul Schrader) to kidnap his rival’s baby. With Omar J. Dorsey, Louisa Krause and Melissa Bolona.

The Eagle Huntress (G) Coming-of-age biopic chronicling the epic quest of 13 year-old Aisholpan, hailing from a tribe of Mongolian nomads, to become the first female in her family in a dozen generations to earn the esteemed status of Eagle Hunter. (In Kazakh with subtitles)

Ivory: A Crime Story (Unrated) Endangered species expose’ examining the cause and consequences of the worldwide demand for ivory which has left the elephant on the brink of extermination.

My Dead Boyfriend (R for profanity and sexuality) Macabre comedy about a struggling writer (Heather Graham) who only uncovers the truth about her couch potato beau (Rich Graf) after he passes away while sitting in front of the TV. With Griffin Dunne, John Corbett and Gina Gershon.

Peter and the Farm (Unrated) Warts-and-all biopic about Peter Dunning who manages to maintain his 187-acre Vermont farm on his own despite depression, alcoholism and having been abandoned by three wives and four children.

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes (Unrated) Criminal justice system documentary showcasing a dozen correctional facilities doing great work rehabilitating inmates.