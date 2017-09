LOS ANGELES (CBS/CNN) — An award-winning actress reveals she has breast cancer.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for her roles in “Veep” and “Seinfeld,” revealed on Twitter Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she said.

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth straight best actress in a comedy Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer in “Veep.”

The HBO show will air a final, seventh season next year.