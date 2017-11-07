Image

8:35 PM / Tuesday November 7, 2017

PA529
7 Nov 2017

Jill Scott files for divorce, gets restraining order against husband

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 7, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Bossip.com

Philly homegirl Jill Scott apparently wants her ex as far away from her as possible.

That’s because the singer got a restraining order against her husband Mike Dobson on the same day that she filed for divorce, BOSSIP has learned.

Under the order, neither spouse can threaten, harass or stalk the other, nor can one trash talk the other in front of their kids.

Image

The couple cannot destroy or hide files on their hard drives or computers or hide assets from the marriage.

They also can’t spend money excessively without the court’s permission and have to provide receipts for their purchases that the other party can request to see, the restraining order says.

Scott filed for divorce Sept. 15, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

Scott’s estranged husband Dobson told BOSSIP that he was “blindsided” by the divorce and has not yet been served with any paperwork and was unaware of any restraining order.

Related Posts

Legendary R&B singer Jill Scott to star in Lifetime Movie Network’s “Sins of the Mother” Columbus Short of “Scandal,” issues statement following wife’s filing for divorce and restraining order against him Jill Scott of “Why Did I Get Married Too” Lady Jill waxes eloquent
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Wendy Williams (Photo: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Viewers around the world witnessed ...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: When will Medicaid pay for nursing home care?

November 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the eligibility requirements to get Medicaid coverage for nursing home care? Caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya Family Features At times, spending hours in the kitchen can...

Entertainment

Jill Scott files for divorce, gets restraining order against husband

November 7, 2017

Bossip.com Philly homegirl Jill Scott apparently wants her ex as far away from her as possible. That’s...

Health

A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

November 4, 2017

BPT For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one...

Oasis

It’s getting better!

November 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com A nasty flu virus has been making its rounds among my family and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff