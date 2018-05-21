Image

8:20 AM / Thursday May 30, 2019

21 May 2018

Janet Jackson honored at Billboard Awards

May 21, 2018 Category: Entertainment

The youngest of the legendary Jackson musical family, Janet Jackson gave her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

She was honored as the first black woman to receive the Billboard Icon Award on Sunday in Las Vegas, where she performed a trio of her songs, including “Nasty,” ″If” And “Throb.”

Surrounded by dozens of dancers and wearing gold thigh-high boots, she showed off her well-known dance skills to get the audience up on their feet.

Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance to introduce the singer, who earned the Icon Award on Sunday.

Jackson used her speech to pay tribute to powerful women.

