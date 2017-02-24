Image

1:47 AM / Saturday February 25, 2017

PA529
24 Feb 2017

James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 24, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  In this Sept. 4, 2015 photo, legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield plays a set on the drums at Sosonic studio before a performance to raise money for a scholarship fund established in his name in Madison, Wis. Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at age 73. His wife, Jody Hannon, told The Associated Press that Stubblefield died of kidney failure at a Madison, Wis., hospital. (Amber Arnod/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

associated press

MADISON, Wis. — Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, died Saturday. He was 73.

His wife, Jody Hannon, told The Associated Press that Stubblefield died of kidney failure at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital around noon. He had been suffering from kidney disease for 10 years, and had been hospitalized for a few days, she said.

Stubblefield performed on several of Brown’s classics in the 1960s and early 70s, including “Cold Sweat,” ‘’Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud,” ‘’I’ve Got the Feelin’,” and the album “Sex Machine.”

But he was best known for a short solo on Brown’s 1970 single, “Funky Drummer.” Rolling Stone magazine said it was sampled on over 1,000 songs and served as the backbeat for countless hip-hop tracks, including Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” Dr. Dre’s “Let Me Ride,” LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” and Run-D.M.C.’s “Run’s House.” It even turned up on Ed Sheeran’s “Shirtsleeves” and George Michael’s “Freedom ‘90,” the magazine said.

Hennon said Stubblefield saw “very little” in royalties and never expected them.

But Stubblefield was held in high esteem by his fellow musicians. When Prince got wind in 2000 that Stubblefield was deep in debt from a fight against bladder cancer, he personally paid $90,000 to cover his bills, she said. “Clyde was considered his favorite drummer,” she added.

Stubblefield was “a very nice southern gentleman” from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but had lived in Madison, his wife’s hometown, since the early 1970s, she said. He had long been a fixture on the local music scene.

“He played here one time with James Brown and just fell in love with it,” Hannon said.

Image

Services are pending.

Related Posts

James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73 HBO presents Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown, from producer Mick Jagger Get on Up–Chadwick channels James Brown in nostalgic jukebox musical
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Chestnut Hill Hospital: MARCH CALENDAR OF EVENTS

February 24, 2017

Dementia – Everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask Monday, March 13 12:30  –...

Seniors

Protect your heart with these easy meal add-ins

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Very Vegetable Frittata These foods can give your heart a better chance BPT What’s the...

Go With The-Flo

Kanye West presented his Yeezy Season 5 Collection during New York Fashion Week

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: By Florence Anthony Kanye West had an eventful few days in New York City. The...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 26

February 24, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Every 14 years, lucky Jupiter is opposite unpredictable Uranus. This time it...

Color Of Money

Six easy, affordable smart home features that could help you sell your house faster

February 24, 2017

BPT Fresh paint on the walls, professional staging and an asking price that ends in 999 –...

Entertainment

James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  In this Sept. 4, 2015 photo, legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield plays a set on the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff