1:53 AM / Wednesday May 24, 2017

PA529
23 May 2017

‘James Bond’ star Roger Moore dead at 89

From ABC News–Sir Roger Moore, who starred in the iconic “James Bond” franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 89 years old.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

