Image

12:18 PM / Friday December 1, 2017

PA529
30 Nov 2017

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton: Malia Obama should be ‘off limits’ to media

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 30, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Malia Obama  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

By Zeke Miller

associated press

NEW YORK — Present and former First daughters Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have condemned recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be “OFF limits.”

Image

The president’s daughter tweeted: “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Chelsea Clinton also soon chimed in, writing, “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”

The Clinton daughter also came to the defense of Barron Trump, President Trump’s youngest son, earlier this year, when a Daily Caller post criticized the 11-year-old for his casual attire. First Lady Melania Trump thanked Clinton for her response at the time.

Former President Barack Obama made a point of trying to keep his daughters out of the news cycle. When images of the elder daughter on a spring break trip to Mexico surfaced online in 2013, the White House chastised the press for paying attention to them.

“From the beginning of the administration, the White House has asked news outlets not to report on or photograph the Obama children when they are not with their parents and there is no vital news interest,” Kristina Schake, then the spokeswoman for first lady Michelle Obama, said in a statement at the time. “We have reminded outlets of this request in order to protect the privacy and security of these girls.”

The former first daughter is a first-year student at Harvard University. Malia Obama took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obamas said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.

Related Posts

Malia Obama to take gap year before entering Harvard in 2017 Malia Obama will intern for super producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein during her gap year Clinton calls Trump to congratulate him on victory
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, their official titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Meghan Markle (Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com)   By Florence Anthony Now being referred to as “Our Black...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Recognizing and treating depression in retirement

November 30, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Since retiring a few years ago, my husband has become increasingly irritable and apathetic....

Food And Beverage

A festive meal to remember

December 1, 2017

Family Features Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you’ve...

Commentary

Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...

Health

Infertility guidance begins with healthcare providers

November 30, 2017

NewsUSA Infertility can be a difficult topic to understand for couples trying to conceive a child. Many...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 3

November 30, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff