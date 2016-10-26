Image

11:35 AM / Wednesday October 26, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
26 Oct 2016

Inferno: Hanks and Howard Collaborate on Another Adaptation of a Dan Brown Best Seller

enter_10-26-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 26, 2016 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Film Review by Kam Williams

Dan Brown is the author of a quartet of best-selling mysteries featuring Harvard Professor Robert Langdon as the protagonist. The phenomenally-popular novels have sold over 100 million copies and counting, with the fifth in the series slated to be released in the fall of 2017.

Screen versions of the first two Robert Langdon books, The Da Vinci Code (2006) and Angels & Demons (2009), netted over a billion dollars at the box office. So, it’s no surprise that another adaptation might be in order.

Inferno reunites director Ron Howard with Tom Hanks who reprises his lead role as a genius with an uncanny knack for deciphering ancient symbols and religious iconography. And Howard enlisted the assistance of a stellar support cast which includes Ben Foster, Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan and Omar Sy.

Inferno is easily the most successful of the offerings, as it reins in Langdon’s earlier tendency to overindulgence in inscrutable jargon. This go round, the intellectual badinage has been minimized to make way for a flurry of visually-captivating action sequences.

Another plus is the easy to follow plotline. The point of departure is a hospital in Florence, Italy which is where we find Langdon suffering from amnesia, yet lucky to alive given how a bullet to the head only grazed his scalp.

Before we even have a chance to blink, a gun-toting assassin (Ana Ularu) arrives to finish the job. Fortunately, Langdon’s gorgeous doctor, Sienna Brooks (Jones), not only helps him escape on the spot, but is prepared to abandon her practice to go on the run with her traumatized patient.

As it turns out, the hit woman was part of a much larger conspiracy. For, she was merely doing the biddng of Bertrand Zobrist (Foster), an evil billionaire on the verge of hatching a disturbing solution for the world’s overpopulation problem. Essentially, the madman’s plan is to unleash a lethal virus designed to kill half the people on the planet in less than a week.

That sets the stage for Langdon and Sienna’s dizzying race against time to unearth a cornucopia of clues enabling them to track down and disarm the diabolical Zobrist. That in a nutshell is the sum and substance of Inferno, except for a humdinger of a twist it would be unfair to spoil.

Easily, the most accessible, engaging, entertaining and cinematic adaptation of a Dan Brown thriller yet!

Very Good (3 stars)

Rated PG-13 for action, violence, profanity, disturbing images, mature themes and brief sensuality

Image

In English, French and Italian with subtitles

Running time: 126 minutes

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Related Posts

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom– Idris impresses in inspirational adaptation of revered icon’s autobiography Actor Terrence Howard accused of punching ex-wife in the face enter_06-28-15eDistrict Attorney gets police file on Bobbi Kristina Brown
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

“See no evil, hear no evil”

oasis_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I had a friend with a daughter who was a little girl at the...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Celebrate 100 years of majesty with a visit to a National Park

travel_10-23-16b

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  A road through the California Redwood forests  (Photo: Sam Strickler / shutterstock.com) Insider tips for a...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

National Association of Black Journalists projects to end 2016 with over a million dollar surplus

money_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  NABJ President Sarah Glover speaks to attendees at this year’s NABJ/NAHJ Convention.  (Photo courtesy: NABJ)...

Entertainment

Inferno: Hanks and Howard Collaborate on Another Adaptation of a Dan Brown Best Seller

enter_10-26-16b

October 26, 2016

Film Review by Kam Williams Dan Brown is the author of a quartet of best-selling mysteries featuring...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff