Image

4:46 AM / Monday May 13, 2019

Visit Dorchester
8 Feb 2019

Iconic ‘Young & Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dead at 52

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 8, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Kristoff St. John (Photo: Shutterstock)

Image

By Krystal Franklin

TVONE.COM

Kristoff St. John, famously known for his role on the hit soap opera The Young and the Restless has died. He was 52.

TMZ reports the actor was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on Sunday by friends and family.

Unfortunately, the St. John family is no stranger to tragedy. In 2014, the 10-time NAACP Image Award winner’s son Julian committed suicide while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

In 2017, Kristoff threatened to kill himself and was placed under psychiatric evaluation. When cops arrived at his LA home, they confiscated two guns and placed St. John under a 72-hour mental evaluation hold.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the actor.

Related Posts

To Be Young, Gifted, and Dead Rizzoli & Isles’ star Lee Thompson Young found dead from apparent suicide; Sources say sctor suffered from depression Angell Conwell–Young and Restless Angell!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Celebs who paid their respects at private funeral for the director in South Central Los Angeles

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nia Long, a cast member in director John Singleton’s 1991 debut...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: 2020 Census offers temporary jobs ideally suited for retirees

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, The U.S. Census Bureau is in the process of recruiting...

Color Of Money

Home Decor 101: Decorating with bold colors

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES From dark and moody to vibrant and bold, colorful design is...

Stateside

Stepdad who reported 4-year-old girl missing arrested in her disappearance

May 12, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email HOUSTON (AP) — The man who reported last weekend that 4-year-old Maleah Davis...

Oasis

Rev. Dr. Herbert Lusk, Sr., the NFL’s praying running back, to speak at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 12th Pastoral Anniversary

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Willie E. and Michelle Robinson Former Philadelphia Eagles running...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 12

May 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week three planetary events occur: Fair Venus moves into Taurus...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff