Headed Toward Recovery

The Third Annual Minds of Men Recovery Ball celebrates people who have beaten the odds and honors those who have helped them.

By Denise Clay

When someone makes the decision to try and get some help for their substance abuse or domestic violence issues, it’s a cause for celebration.

The Minds of Men will be doing just that when the group holds its third annual Recovery Gala from 6 PM to 11 PM on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Yesha Grand Ballroom, 2308 Snyder Ave.

An organization that uses workshops, spoken word and other forms of artistic expression to work with people dealing with substance abuse and domestic violence, Minds of Men brings it’s ministry to hospitals, halfway houses and anywhere else it’s possible to connect with those in need of their services, said Derrick McKnight, the group’s founder.

“We have a passion to help,” McKnight said of the organization, which celebrates it’s 10th anniversary next year. “It’s our way of giving back.”

As part of the gala, the organization will be honoring people within the recovery community and those who have helped them.

Brian Jenkins of Chosen 300 Ministries (or as he’s better known, The Chicken Man) will be honored with his wife Shandai for their work feeding the homeless. The group will also be honoring a group of unsung heroes, McKnight said.

Participants will get the chance to win a variety of raffle prizes including a 50-inch television set. There will also be prizes awarded to the evening’s Best Dressed man and woman, McKnight said.

To help with that, men and women attending the event will also get a suit or dress that they can keep afterward. If you would like a dress or suit you would like to donate, you can call McKnight at 215-815-0230, and he’ll come and pick it up, he said.

Tickets are $20 and can either be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minds-of-men-3rd-annual-recovery-ball-tickets-28393369332. You can also get tickets by calling McKnight at (267) 815-0230.