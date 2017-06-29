Go with the Flo

By Florence Anthony

When I traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend with #NissanDiversity for the 2017 BET Awards, I tooled around the City of Angels in a Nissan Armada, as well as a Nissan Rogue. Aside from what viewers saw on television on the BET Awards, some interesting events that occurred out in Cali included Maxwell coming over to our table at the Sunset Marquis Hotel to say hello, Tamar Braxton’s husband/manager, Vincent Herbert, walking in a circle at the JW Marriott Hotel to show off his massive weight loss, and running into Paula Patton holding hands with a new man as they exited the Microsoft Theatre. In my humble opinion, the highlights of the BET Awards were performances by Bruno Mars, New Edition, El DeBarge, Xscape, Chris Brown and Tamar. Thanks so much to Jocelyn Allen and the TALA Agency for such a wonderful invitation ……..

It was a very busy weekend for JAY-Z. While all of the BET Awards festivities were taking place, the rap mogul filmed a video for his upcoming ‘4:44’ album in Hollywood on June 25. Grey’s Anatomy hunk Jesse Williams is in the video, which takes place in a jail scene with performers wearing orange prison jumpsuits. Meanwhile, Beyonce’ s proteges Chloe X Halle confirmed their mentor was home from the hospital as they read her acceptance letter for her BET Award. Reports have surfaced that Bey and Jay took their twin babies home to a $54 million mansion in Malibu, California, where they will be staying until the end of August……….

According to Deadline Hollywood, less than two weeks after a mistrial was declared in Bill Cosby’s criminal case in Pennsylvania for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand, a California judge has put a trial date on the calendar for an alleged assault by Cosby at the Playboy mansion more than 42 years ago. With this latest legal happening, one of Cosby’s attorneys and the disgraced TV icon himself now says it is highly unlikely the town hall tour that Cosby’s PR team announced last week would go forward before any potential criminal case re-trial………..

Atlanta based recording artist Quentin Miller has gained national attention with his songwriting abilities. After collaborating with Drake and contributing on his Grammy nominated project, he is releasing his newest masterpiece LP, “Falco.” The first featured song from the project is ‘Gambled’ featuring Pusha T. QM used the Falco moniker back in September when he revealed that he had to have one of his lower legs amputated following a severe car crash.