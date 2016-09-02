Gladys Knight sues son after Chicken & Waffles restaurant is raided

ABOVE PHOTO: Gladys Knight (Featureflash Photo Agency / shutterstock)

Centric.com

Empress of Soul wants out of family business, demands that her name is removed from soul food eatery

Gladys Knight has filed a lawsuit against her son after her namesake Atlanta restaurant was raided by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Knight, 72, wants her son, Shanga Hankerson, to remove her name from the chicken and waffles franchise, reports TMZ.

Hankerson, who currently manages the three Georgia restaurants, faced felony charges back in June over unpaid taxes and fees totaling over $1 million.

The Empress of Soul now wants nothing to do with the family business, which she cosigned in 1999, and wants her name axed from signs and promotions for the restaurant.

Knight also reportedly wants all memorabilia with her name on it returned to her.