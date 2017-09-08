Fishtown Hops unveils new look with fall fest

Watch football outdoors with cold brews and river views

The seasons are changing and so is Fishtown Hops. Located on the riverwalk behind SugarHouse Casino, the beer garden is trading in its summer style for Fall Fest beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, just in time for football season.

Fire pits and hay bales are replacing sunflowers and summer ales, dressing Fishtown Hops for the fall season. S’mores, apple cider sangria and Bavarian pretzels, along with 65” and 80” televisions will turn the beer garden into the ultimate fall hangout.

The beer garden begins its fall transition with “Fire Pits & Football,” a kickoff event corresponding with the launch of the NFL’s 2017-18 season. On Thursday, guests can enjoy food and drink specials, while watching the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in the league’s opener.

“Fire pits and football, there’s no better place to enjoy them on a crisp fall night than at Fishtown Hops,” said Wendy Hamilton, general manager of SugarHouse Casino.

During the kickoff event from 5-7 PM, guests can sip on $4 Jefferson cocktails and 1800 tequila, while munching on delicious mac ‘n’ cheese crab bites, original Philly cheesesteak rolls and wings smothered in mojito, parmesan garlic and beer-b-q sauces. In addition to the drink specials, appetizers are always buy one, get one free during Fishtown Hops happy hours.

After the season opener, college and pro football fans will love watching their favorite teams on the big outdoor screens, while enjoying an ale or lager from one of the many Philadelphia-based breweries. Guests can also reserve the beer garden’s private room for the ultimate tailgate party by booking a private event at www.fishtownhops.com.

On football Sundays, guests can root on their teams and fantasy football players by watching them on dedicated TVs tuned to the NFL RedZone channel. They will also have the audio of any game streamed live to their phones by using the Tunity app. Fishtown Hops is also offering one complimentary ice-cold Schlitz to anyone that wears a team jersey and checks-in or posts their location on social media from the beer garden, while supplies last.

During Fall Fest, guests can cozy up and share s’mores next to fire pits, while enjoying craft beers and gorgeous views of the Delaware River and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Fishtown Hops parking and admission are always free and the beer garden accommodates approximately 150 guests with no reservations required. Live music and DJs along with a revolving food truck schedule, will be programmed during the fall, offering guests fast and easy service in between games of corn hole and shuffle board.

Fishtown Hops will continue its Fall Fest celebration of all things autumn through Wednesday, Nov. 22 – the day before Thanksgiving, when it will close for the winter. For more information on Fishtown Hops, please visit www.fishtownhops.com