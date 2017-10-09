Image

12:02 AM / Tuesday October 10, 2017

PA529
9 Oct 2017

Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co. amid sexual abuse and harrassment allegations

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 9, 2017 Category: Entertainment Posted by:
By Jake Coyle,
Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein, the sharp-elbowed movie producer whose combative reign in Hollywood made him an Academy Awards regular, was terminated from The Weinstein Company on Sunday following an expose that detailed decades of sexual abuse allegations made against Weinstein by actresses and employees.

Image

In a statement, the company’s board of directors announced his termination Sunday night, capping the swift downfall of one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers and expelling him from the company he co-created.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company’s board said in a statement on Sunday night.

Weinstein had previously taken an indefinite leave of absence following the revelation of at least allegations of sexual harassment uncovered in an expose Thursday by The New York Times. The board on Friday endorsed that decision and announced an investigation into the allegations, saying it would determine the co-chairman’s future with the company.

But the Weinstein Co. board, which includes Weinstein’s brother, went further on Sunday, firing the executive who has always been its primary operator, public face and studio chief. Under his leadership, the Weinstein Co. has been a dominant force at the Oscars, including the rare feat of winning back-to-back best picture Academy Awards with “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist.” In recent years, however, Weinstein’s status has diminished because of money shortages, disappointing box-office returns and executive departures.

An attorney for Weinstein didn’t immediately return messages Sunday.

Related Posts

Weinstein, Warner Bros. spar over ‘The Butler’ Malia Obama will intern for super producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein during her gap year Bishop Long denies abuse allegations in filing
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Solo travel savings tips for retirees

October 6, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good travel companies that offer good deals for single travelers?...

Food And Beverage

Better Than Takeout — Asian dishes at home

October 6, 2017

Family Features On busy weeknights, it can be easy to opt for Asian staples like beef and...

Entertainment

Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co. amid sexual abuse and harrassment allegations

October 9, 2017

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press Harvey Weinstein, the sharp-elbowed movie producer whose combative reign in Hollywood made...

Health

Winning routines for warding off winter weight gain

October 6, 2017

BPT With cold weather and short days, it’s easy to fall off healthy eating and exercise routines....

Oasis

Grace Baptist Church commemorates 125th Anniversary of fellowship and service

October 6, 2017

During the month of October, Grace Baptist Church of Germantown will celebrate its 125th Anniversary with a...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff