7:15 AM / Saturday February 11, 2017

PA529
11 Feb 2017

Faith Evans announces duets album with late Notorious B.I.G.

February 11, 2017 Category: Entertainment

ABOBE PHOTO: Faith Evans (Featureflash/Shutterstock)

associated press

LOS ANGELES — Faith Evans is releasing an album of duets with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his unsolved killing.

Atco Records announced that the “The King & I” record will be released May 19, and will tell the story of the romance between Evans and the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Wallace.

The album will feature new vocals from Evans, melded with well-known B.I.G. songs along with what the release described as some “rare and unheard rhymes.”

Image

Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss and Lil’ Cease are among the artists set to guest star on the album. It also will include narration from Wallace’s mother Voletta Wallace.

Evans and Wallace married in 1994. Wallace was killed in a March 1997 drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

